Wolverine and Metallica Scholars Take Center Stage with a New Limited-Edition Collection for Giving Tuesday

The third, co-branded collection will benefit the next generation of skilled trade workers.

ROCKFORD, Mich., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Giving Tuesday, Wolverine , the 139-year-old boot and clothing brand, and Metallica Scholars , the major workforce education initiative within Metallica's foundation, All Within My Hands (AWMH), are joining forces for the third consecutive year to fund trade education programs for the next generation of skilled workers. This launch introduces collectible artwork from Brandon Heart, the talent behind the Metallica artwork showcased to benefit All Within My Hands in previous projects.

Wolverine x Metallica Scholars 2022 Logo Lockup (PRNewswire)

The Wolverine x Metallica Scholars collection will feature a new co-branded shirt-jacket, hooded sweatshirt, graphic tee, and knit beanie, as well as the return of the Wolverine x Metallica Scholars Hellcat UltraSpring™ work boot in soft toe and safety toe.

"Since the establishment of Project Bootstrap in 2014, Wolverine has worked to bolster and inspire the next generation of the American workforce," said Scott Schoessel, Wolverine VP of Global Marketing. "We value our partnership with All Within My Hands immensely because, together, we are able to work towards our unified goal of bringing awareness to all the great opportunities that exist within the skilled trades — like being one of the talented rig-builders, electricians, and set-builders that make up the road crew for a touring rock band."

Wolverine is donating 50% of sales from this limited-edition collection to Metallica Scholars to help more people forge their own paths in the skilled trades. In-kind donations of pairs of work boots and apparel will also be provided to Metallica Scholars. Since the inception of the partnership, Wolverine has donated over $500,000 in financial and in-kind contributions to the Metallica Scholars program.

"The Metallica Scholars Initiative enables students of all ages to embrace workforce education and learn a new trade or upskill to diversify their knowledge base," said Peter Delgrosso, Executive Director of All Within My Hands. "While our foundation is very active in supporting workforce education in community colleges across more than half of the U.S., it certainly takes a village. Our partner, Wolverine, has gone above and beyond to support our initiatives, and we couldn't be prouder and more honored to roll out the third limited-edition collection with them in direct support of our mission."

Starting today, Nov. 29, the Wolverine x Metallica Scholars collection will be exclusively available on Wolverine.com. Prices will range from $15 to $165. To learn more about the Wolverine and Metallica Scholars partnership, please visit www.wolverine.com/US/en/metallica .

ABOUT WOLVERINE

Wolverine, the 139-year-old boot and clothing company, is on a mission to honor the spirit and tenacity of the American worker and build the next generation of skilled tradespeople. Taking pride in crafting durable boots with unrivaled craftsmanship and the highest quality materials, Wolverine is dedicated to serving hardworking people all over the world. Through Project Bootstrap, Wolverine has contributed nearly $2 million over the last 5 years to organizations in support of the skilled trades. For more information, visit www.wolverine.com. Wolverine is a division of Wolverine Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW)

ABOUT ALL WITHIN MY HANDS

Founded in 2017, AWMH is a non-profit, philanthropic organization created by the members and management of Metallica dedicated to creating sustainable communities by supporting workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services. Metallica Scholars is a major workforce education initiative that provides direct support to community colleges, in partnership with the American Association of Community Colleges, to enhance career and technical education programs. These programs provide skills and services to students who are looking to enter a traditional trade or other applied learning program. 100% of donations made to AWMH go directly to local organizations that the Foundation supports. Please visit AllWithinMyHands.org for more information.

