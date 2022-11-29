WEDGEWOOD HOMES AND MAVERICK DESIGN'S JESSICA SOMMER NAMED 'WOMAN OF THE YEAR' AND 'MAVERICK OF THE YEAR' IN STEVIE® AWARDS' 2022 WOMEN IN BUSINESS

Sommer Is Recognized Alongside Women From Around the World For Her Outstanding Performance in the Workplace

REDONDO BEACH, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wedgewood Homes and Maverick Design , a leading real estate group and interior design and creative studio with a focus on revitalizing communities throughout the United States, today announced that Jessica Sommer, Vice President of Wedgewood Homes and Maverick Design, has been named a Stevie® Awards' 'Maverick of the Year' and 'Woman of the Year,' receiving silver and bronze, respectively. Sommer was recognized for her achievements in affecting positive change at Wedgewood as a recipient of the 'Maverick of the Year' category, as well as her achievements in the business services industry as a recipient of the 'Woman of the Year' category. The Stevie Awards for Women in Business was held on November 11, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"I'm honored to receive these two Stevie Awards, which both reflect my passion for, and commitment to, the success of Wedgewood, creative ingenuity, and supporting the women who make it possible," Sommer said. "This recognition is not just an acknowledgement of my contribution, but our entire team's efforts and the women who help create and shape a shared vision, and produce incredible work. I'm grateful to work for Wedgewood Homes and Maverick Design, where women are empowered and I have a platform to do what I love."

Sommer, who first joined Wedgewood in 2013 and helped launch Maverick Design, has led Maverick Design's creative team specializing in real estate, revitalizing communities, and value-add, market focused design. Her work, which includes leading a team of designers and creatives who deliver dramatic home transformations and sustainability initiatives, has been featured in Dwell, Better Homes & Gardens, House Beautiful and more.

Now in its 19th year, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run– worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world's premier business awards.

Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 200 business professionals around the world, working on eight juries.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of Finalists in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Women .

About Wedgewood Homes

Wedgewood was established in 1985 to revitalize communities by restoring residential real estate utilizing a sustainable design approach. Almost forty years later, we have expanded from focusing solely on single-family homes into a multi-faceted company with a business footprint spanning 22 states. We believe in the value of 'home,' and our suite of complementary brands supports our goal of providing home ownership opportunities as well as creating exceptional tenant experiences within our apartment building communities. Wedgewood is headquartered in Los Angeles, with offices in Las Vegas and Dallas.

