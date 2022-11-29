Vyopta Announces Partnership with Zoom

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyopta, a leader in digital collaboration experience optimization, today announced an expanded partnership with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. This partnership will empower organizations with augmented intelligence to optimize total user experience – employee and customer, technology performance, workspace utilization and ROI – when using Zoom communication and collaboration technology. It will also help organizations streamline the adoption of Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, and Zoom Webinars with Vyopta's Collaboration Intelligence Platform.

"Together, we share many enterprise customers where Zoom and Vyopta are delivering better experience through our integrations," said Mitch Ricks, Global Leader of ISV Partnerships and Strategy at Zoom. "This partnership enables us to continue to work together in delivering unique value to our customers across their specific IT technology solutions.

Vyopta's comprehensive collaboration intelligence platform supports Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms and Zoom Webinars.

With call and meeting quality alerts, in-depth standardized multi-vendor call metrics, and historical analytics, IT/UC professionals use Vyopta to proactively monitor and optimize total user experiences. Customizable dashboards and actionable reports help ensure high service levels and adoption.

Enterprises can monitor the status of all Zoom Rooms, including Zoom-enabled in-person conference rooms, to proactively identify and resolve issues quickly.

IT/UC Teams can monitor traditional Zoom Phone, Zoom Meetings, and Zoom Webinars to track overall user experience, performance and proactively address any issues.

Leading financial services and insurance, healthcare and life science, technology, and government agencies around the world rely on Vyopta to provide a single pane of enterprise visibility and insights across three dimensions – user, technology, workspace – for Zoom and other major UC vendor platforms.

"Over the past few years, Zoom has become so ingrained in our day-to-day lives that it has transcended the brand to become a verb," said Alfredo Ramirez, CEO of Vyopta. "We offer organizations with multiple platforms, including Zoom, unique visibility into usage, performance, and issue detection, enabling them to overcome the challenges of hybrid collaboration and improving the quality of user experience."

About Vyopta Incorporated

Vyopta, a leader in digital collaboration experience optimization, has helped 40 million people collaborate better. Its Technology Insights and Space Insights applications have helped identify and address over 9 million issues. Vyopta helps organizations deliver the best UC user experience and optimize their UC and real estate investments. Hundreds of organizations worldwide use Vyopta.

