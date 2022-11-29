Trend Micro Awarded 2022 Regional and Global AWS Partner Award

Trend Micro recognized as the Global AWS Marketplace Partner of the Year winner, one of many AWS Partners around the globe that help customers drive innovation

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro is excited to announce it is a recipient of a 2022 Regional and Global AWS Partner Award, recognizing leaders around the globe playing a key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive as they work with customers.

Announced during a Partner Awards Gala at AWS re:Invent 2022, the Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners, whose business models have embraced specialization, innovation, and cooperation over the past year. Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they work with customers.

Trend Micro was an early AWS Partner and AWS Marketplace seller, and worked with AWS for the launch of AWS Marketplace Vendor Insights. Trend Micro continues to deepen its relationship with AWS, adding the updated AWS Security Competency and the AWS Healthcare Competency to its list of AWS validated qualifications in Q3 2022. These latest innovation milestones have helped to expand Trend Micro's vision for end-to-end cloud security, built around its unified cloud security platform, which delivers visibility and added control across the enterprise.

"Trend Micro has been a huge advocate of AWS Marketplace from the very beginning, so we're delighted to receive this award in recognition of our long-time relationship with AWS," said Kevin Simzer, COO, Trend Micro. "Q3 was our biggest quarter ever for AWS Marketplace sales, which soared 150% year-on-year while recording 80% ARR growth. It's become an indispensable channel for us."

"It's about time-to-market, ease-of-use, and that Trend Micro offers a full, ready-to-go SaaS solution—those are all huge value-adds for us. And the pricing in AWS Marketplace is always right. I haven't seen another security vendor that can provide the same level of service at anywhere near the cost," said MJ DiBerardino, CEO, Cloudnexa.

For the first time, Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards included a self-nomination process across a number of award categories and specialization areas awarded at both the regional and global level where all AWS Partners were invited to participate and submit a nomination.

The AWS Partner Network (APN), is a global program, focused on helping companies build successful AWS-based businesses or solutions by providing business, technical, marketing, and go-to-market support. The APN includes independent software vendors (ISVs) and systems integrators (SIs) around the world, with AWS Partner participation growing significantly during the past 12 months.

"AWS Partners are at the center of unlocking value for global customers, across a wide range of industries," said Ruba Borno, vice president, Worldwide Channels and Alliances at AWS. "We are honored to launch the inaugural Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards, and thank all the nominees and winners for accelerating our customers' cloud transformation journey."

A panel of AWS experts selected the winners based on strict criteria. Trend Micro is excited to announce it has received Global AWS Marketplace Partner of the Year, recognizing top AWS Marketplace Partners with significant AWS Marketplace transactions.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for cloud environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com.

