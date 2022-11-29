INSPIRE22 Conference Prepares Luxury Hotels for 2023

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Luxury Hotel Association will hold its 11th annual INSPIRE22 conference at the Arizona Biltmore on December 14-15. Speakers will explore strategies to thrive as hoteliers face the challenges of the times and look to the future.

The conference will follow a hybrid format with an in person event where attendees can network with industry leaders and connect with colleagues in the luxury hotel industry. Virtual attendees can take advantage of the live streamed and recorded sessions, expanding their knowledge and discovering real-world solutions.

Bill Walshe, CEO, Viceroy Hotels & Resorts , will open the event with a keynote on Lodging Leadership 2.0: Prepare to Pivot and Cindy Estis Green, CEO & Co-Founder, Kalibri Labs , will give a keynote on Commercial Strategy in the Digital Market: Managing Costs of Acquisition..

"Tech giants like Google, Airbnb and Facebook are dominant in the consumer marketplace," said Cindy.

"What does that mean to luxury hotels? Understanding how these digital gatekeepers change the economics of hotels and what a hotel can do to manage profitability is more critical than ever. The emerging discipline of commercial strategy may hold the key to attain profitability and the hotel industry can embrace its techniques for sustained success."

Robert Higdon, Director, Partner Accounts, Heartland Payment Systems , will moderate the panel Industry Check-in: how have hotels adapted to thrive? Panelists include Michelle Russo, Founder & CEO, hotelAVE, Rika Lisslo, Vice President, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, Phil Keb, Executive Vice President, Gencom and Chelsey Leffet, Managing Director, Northeast Leader, HVS.

