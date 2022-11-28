The YWCA has a message for World Cup fans: Don't Let Iranians Chant Alone

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - To support the protests for regime change in Iran, Iranian fans at the World Cup are holding up signs and banners that say, "Woman, Life, Freedom." But, FIFA isn't allowing cameras to show them on the broadcast.

Iranian banners and flags may be barred from stadiums in Qatar, but there's nothing that can stop chants.

With millions of viewers expected to tune into Tuesday, Nov 29th's 2pm EST match between Iran and USA, the YWCA—a grassroots-driven, global movement rooted in the leadership of women, young women, and girls—is urging US and Iranian football fans to unite for women's rights at the World Cup.

In an effort to galvanize soccer fans ahead of the match, and show the Iranian fans that their protests aren't in isolation, the YWCA started a campaign asking fans to chant "Woman, Life, Freedom!" in the stadium. The campaign is anchored by a video titled, "Don't let Iranians chant alone," which is currently making the rounds on social media, and shows the power of voices coming together in unison.

"We see the match as an opportunity to show Iranians they're not alone on the world stage," said Firoozeh Radjai, Director of Philanthropy, YWCA Toronto. "The things that are happening in Iran are not unique to the country: Old men in cloaks are deciding the fate of women all over the world based on clumsy interpretations of religious texts. Whether it's women in Iran demanding regime change, or women in Texas fighting for abortion rights, the phrase "Woman, Life, Freedom" holds power everywhere."

You can watch and share the video here . The YWCA hopes that soccer fans around the world won't let Iranian fans chant alone by sharing the video and urging World Cup attendees to join in on the chant.

YWCA Metro Vancouver: YWCA Metro Vancouver is a registered charity, providing a range of integrated services for women and their families and those seeking to improve the quality of their lives. From early learning and child care to housing, health and fitness, employment services and leadership, the YWCA touches lives in our communities.

YWCA Toronto: YWCA Toronto transforms lives. As the city's largest multi-service charity, we help women escape violence, move out of poverty and access safe, affordable housing. We work tenaciously to break down barriers that hold women, girls and gender diverse people back from achieving equality. Annually, our Association serves over 13,000 people including trans and non-binary community members. To learn more visit: https://www.ywcatoronto.org/

