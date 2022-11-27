3600 Square Meters! Unilumin LED Screens Shine on and off the Pitch at the Qatar World Cup

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Qatar World Cup is in full swing. On the pitch, veterans such as Lionel Messi and Luka Modric are competing with newcomers to win the final trophy. Off the pitch, football fans from around the world are flocking to Qatar, and the country is now a paradise of joy. This year's Qatar World Cup sees many Chinese elements on and off the pitch attracting the world's attention. As a representative of Chinese LED technology, Unilumin has provided a total of 3600 square meters of LED screens for Qatar's Lusail Stadium, TV broadcast halls, hotels, shopping malls and other venues to ensure the successful running of the Qatar World Cup.

Qatar World Cup Lusel Stadium (PRNewswire)

The opening match of Qatar World Cup Group C was played in the afternoon of 22 November Beijing time at the Lusail Stadium. Unilumin's giant LED scoreboard was a perfect illustration of the glamour of sports as Saudi Arabia defeated the world's leading football team Argentina, led by Lionel Messi. The Unilumin LED scoreboard also added to the glamour of this year's World Cup with its ultra-clear displays and panoramic broadcast view showing every exciting moment to football fans around the world.

Off the pitch, Unilumin LED screens are also a highlight. At the International Music Festival held at the Lusail Stadium, with ultra-high definition picture quality and vibrant soft colors, the Unilumin LED screen created an immersive live music atmosphere that complemented Bollywood's most popular singer Sunidhi Chauhan and other superstars, offering a passionate artistic carnival to kick off the World Cup!

From Hamad International Airport to international five-star hotels, from CCTV broadcast hall in Qatar to local landmark shopping malls, Unilumin created exclusive spaces for football fans with a wide range of LED displays and integrated solutions including around the matches inside Qatar stadiums and the events surrounding the stadiums, providing a full range of services for the 2022 FIFA World Cup!

CCTV Broadcasting Hall, Qatar (PRNewswire)

SOURCE Shenzhen Unilumin Technology Co., Ltd.