PitPat became the Thanksgiving gift that made online running trendy

PitPat is an online race running app, launched by the JOYFIT team last year that allows thousands of people to run online every day. Founders of PitPat say this will be the best form of race running in the era of the pandemic, making race running at home a reality.Give it to your friends as a Thanksgiving gift and start an online running race with them.

Traditional treadmills only have basic training functions, such as a display screen and training sessions, as well as real-time monitoring of data during running. Such treadmills offer only individual training programs, not other forms of advice for groups or groups. PitPat provides a new running experience. It can be connected to the app through the treadmill. Users can log in to PitPat and use various functions provided by the software to make the running behavior no longer monotonous.

PitPat has three sections: social, training and competition. By logging in to the PitPat app, you can become friends with other fitness enthusiasts who are also using PitPat, and you can chat with them and send PK invitations. All you need to do is set the mileage, scenes and stakes, and you can start a race with your friends, with the winner receiving stakes and cash rewards from the platform.

At the training ground, you can choose the right training courses according to your level. Courses are offered at beginner, intermediate, advanced and professional levels, corresponding to warm-up and fat-burning goals respectively. Just click on the course that suits you to follow and start training.

The PitPat sports section is the core of the product, which brings offline running races online and allows users to compete on treadmills. The competition includes Multiplayer Run, PK Run, Ranking Race, Goal Challenge, etc. You can choose PK Run or a 1000-person Run. The official PitPat provides rich race bonuses to encourage more people to participate in the race. According to the data on the official website, if you persist in participating in the race for one month and have a very outstanding running performance, you can get a reward of nearly $10,000 and withdraw it to your bound account.

If you are interested in this type of racing, you can check out PitPat's STAR POWER treadmill, which is packed with features to support your daily running routine at home. At present, it is selling well on the Amazon platform. Thousands of people have chosen it and it has a good rating. In addition, the JOYFIT team has installed the latest anti-cheating system on the STAR POWER treadmill, which ensures a level playing field through data monitoring. The creators said, creating a level playing field is the platform's foundation and will make online races a trend.

About STAR POWER

STAR POWER is a treadmill developed by joyfit team for the interaction of pitpat hardware and software. Through Wi-Fi and Bluetooth smart connection, you can participate in competitions in the PitPat app and win prizes.STAR POWER was founded to give each and every runner the opportunity to train consistently, fairly, and confidently. STAR POWER's next-generation treadmill records training data and allows users to participate in a small friendly competition or experience an immersive training experience in 3D that will help users level up their fitness skills. But it's not all games. STAR POWER was invented so that training is not only about fitness but also about having fun along the journey.

