1-800-GOT-JUNK? flips Black Friday on its head

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - 1-800-GOT-JUNK?, the World's Largest Junk Removal Service, is flipping Black Friday on its head this year with a more minimalistic approach they're dubbing as "Blank Friday". While most people hunt for the best Black Friday deals to see what new and exciting gadgets they can bring home, Blank Friday encourages consumers to declutter their homes, giving a blank slate and creating peace of mind so they can actually enjoy their holidays.

Every year consumers purchase more and more goods. In the last 20 years alone holiday retail sales in the United States have more than doubled from 416 billion U.S dollars in 2002 to a predicted 942.6 billion in 2022. And while we all like to give and receive gifts, the overwhelming frenzy of consumerism that Black Friday brings comes at a cost. Eventually these items start to build up, until our homes are filled with unused and outdated items that take up space and add unnecessary levels of stress. Taking time to declutter your home can not only lead to a more enjoyable holiday, it has also been proven to boost your mood, sharpen your focus, relieve anxiety, and increase productivity. In other words, a minimal approach has the potential for maximum benefits.

1-800-GOT-JUNK? founder and CEO, Brian Scudamore is a firm believer that minimalism is key to a well-balanced lifestyle, and that clearing out mental and emotional debris is just as important as minimizing possessions. "At the end of the day, less junk equals more freedom." says Scudamore. "It's about finding purpose not in what you own, but in what you do."

1-800-GOT-JUNK? believes that more "stuff" can't compare to a minimalist, stress-free feeling of a decluttered home, especially over the busy holiday season. With over 160 franchise locations across the USA, Canada, and Australia, not only does 1-800-GOT-JUNK? make junk removal easy, its franchises are also committed to keeping junk out of landfills whenever possible through a variety of methods, including recycling and donating reusable items to local charities.

About 1-800-GOT-JUNK?

1-800-GOT-JUNK? pioneered an industry that brings people and businesses relief by making their junk disappear. Whether it's a pile of household junk in the garage or a warehouse full of office furnishings, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? removes it for you. With the help of their friendly, uniformed team members, convenient services, and customer first philosophy, they make the ordinary business of junk removal exceptional. They recycle the recyclables and donate the donatables when possible. 1-800-GOT-JUNK? was founded in 1989 and now operates in over 160 locations throughout North America and Australia. For more information, visit www.1800gotjunk.com .

