Xilica Enhances Auto-Tracking Camera Module for Sennheiser TeamConnect Ceiling 2

New Xilica Follow Me camera-tracking module improves meeting experience by utilizing TCC2 beam directionality

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Xilica®, a provider of collaboration products that help unlock the power of human connection, continues to collaborate with its partners at Sennhesier to bring physical and remote workers and learners closer together. The new Xilica Follow Me automated camera-tracking module makes it easy for remote participants to engage with conference room participants from remote locations thanks to intelligent software that identifies each new voice and follows with immediate and precise camera movements to track each speaker.

The Xilica Follow Me camera-tracking module uses the beam location of a Sennheiser TeamConnect Ceiling 2 microphone to automatically steer the camera to a seating position in a conference room. Remote meeting participants can then visually track the conversation based on who is speaking at the physical location. Integrators and tech managers can quickly configure the module using Xilica Designer software by setting specific camera positions based on the Sennheiser TeamConnect Ceiling 2's beam angle and selecting the appropriate room size and layout. The setup process also provides quality checks for audio presence and intelligibility through simple live metering.

"Our PTZ controls in the Xilica Follow Me module make it easy to focus the camera on different seating positions, and from there it is as simple as saving preset numbers with the corresponding seats and activating Follow Me functionality," said Shaun Robinson, Vice President, Product Management, Xilica. "What this really represents is the next phase of Xilica and Sennheiser's combined efforts to simplify the technology and streamline the infrastructure in modern collaboration rooms, while ensuring that physical and remote attendees are equal participants."

About Xilica

Xilica® creates collaboration products that help unlock the power of human connection. Built on decades of reimagining how people use technology, Xilica's solutions bridge the distance between individuals, teams, ideas and organisations — unleashing the power of understanding to transform business and society for the better. Through our focus on the enterprise, education and government markets, Xilica and its partners touch the daily lives of people in more than 100 countries. To learn more about Xilica's solutions, visit www.xilica.com.

