Space Heater Expert, AIRMATE, Creating a Warm and Cozy Atmosphere for Your Home Life

SEATTLE, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AIRMATE, a global brand specializing in air quality enhancement home appliances, is launched three heating products into the US market, the Electric Fireplace Heater 45" & Humidifier 2in1 with Remote, Space Heater for indoor, and Electric Fireplace Heater, on Amazon on September 2022, to create warm, safe and cozy memories for your family life during cold days.

Faster, safer, and cozier heaters are the needs of the winter. With this launch, AIRMATE settles the matters commonly found in other space heaters, such as slow heating rate and limited range, noise and unintelligent control, inadequate safety precautions and cumbersomeness. AIRMATE's three products cater to different family needs and housing sizes so that every US family can enjoy the intelligent, safe heating device and comfortable, quiet winter home experience.

AIRMATE Electric Fireplace Heater 45" & Humidifier 2 in1 with Remote: Give You Ideal Moisture and Warmth Balance in the Cold Winter

Winter cold and dry skin are two frustrating experiences that never go away. AIRMATE ingeniously offers the AIRMATE 2-in-1 humidification fireplace to fix both problems. With 1200 W of power, additional zone heating is provided for up to 400 square feet. The sleek and uncluttered design appears to have extreme space aesthetics, and the realistic flame with humidifier smoke adds visual warmth and takes care of your skin health.

A major safety concern with space heaters is overheating. AIRMATE 2-in-1 humidification fireplace has intelligent temperature control and shuts off automatically after a 24-hour continuous use. Besides, AIRMATE takes anti-scald precautions into consideration, so the humidifier's water mist is always cool to touch and won't burn your palms, making it a perfect choice for households with kids and pets.

The smart home is a new chasing of modern families, remote control of AIRMATE 2-in-1 humidification fireplace gives you flexible access to all functions within 5m. HD LED Screen is also equipped with three different Modes (AI/ECO/SLEEP), Timer, and One Button Heating are presented clearly for personalized needs.

AIRMATE Space Heater for Indoor: Rapid, Even and Quiet Heating for Your Whole House

2S quick heating with 70° widespread oscillation and 35 dB quiet operation make AIRMATE Space Heater for Indoor a wise choice for warming up.

This is the perfect option if you are looking for both an affordable and efficient heater for medium-sized spaces. AIRMATE Space Heater for Indoor is only $119.99 on Amazon; Three modes, Hot (1500W), Warm (790W), and Breeze (17W), are designed to suit various weather conditions. Chilly air is immediately chased away by the 2S heating system and 70° widespread oscillation, then every corner of your room will be met with delightful warmth. A thoughtful detail is that the space heater operates lower than 35dB, making it ideal at nighttime.

AIRMATE Space Heater for Indoor delivers a safe solution for warmth. The 15° tip-over protection promises the space heater to turn off automatically and activate an alarm immediately. It is also built in engineering-rated flame-retardant materials, overheat sensors and other ETL-certified mechanisms, which provides compelling responses to your safety concerns.

AIRMATE Electric Fireplace Heater: Functional and Aesthetic in the Classic Retro Style

AIRMATE Electric Fireplace Heater offers excellent home space heating in a vintage and elegant device, achieving a balance of functionality and aesthetics.

The fireplace design with a 3D flame effect reveals a trace of retro flavor, which blends with the surrounding décor and brings a warm and refined atmosphere to the whole household. Functionality and safety are also prominent. Rapidly heat up in 3S, two heating modes of 750W and 1500W efficiently deliver speedy warmth up to 300 sq ft spaces. Less than 40 dB, the noiseless companion improves sleep quality and work efficiency. Additionally, AIRMATE Electric Fireplace Heater is equipped with overheat protection and tip-over protection, making it safe for use around children and pets.

Pricing & Availability

AIRMATE Electric Fireplace Heater 45" & Humidifier 2in1 with Remote is available on Amazon for $359.99, with a discount of $60.

AIRMATE Space Heater for indoor is available on Amazon for $119.99, with a discount of $40.

AIRMATE Electric Fireplace Heater is available on Amazon for $219.99, with a discount of $60.

ALL are valid from November 21 to November 28, 2022.

About AIRMATE

Founded in 1973, AIRMATE has built its brand by creating outstanding air-quality household appliances. True to its brand spirit of "AIRMATE for You," the company aims to bring clean air and healthier lifestyles to every home. With its innovative approach to R&D, design, and manufacturing, this brand has continued to grow and thrive.

