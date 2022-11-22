SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. - VERV

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. ("Verve" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VERV). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Verve and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 31, 2022, Verve issued a press release "announc[ing] that preclinical data supporting VERVE-101 as a treatment for heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH), a genetic form of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD), has been published in the American Heart Association's peer-reviewed journal Circulation." According to the preclinical data reported by the Company, VERVE-101 did not demonstrate significantly greater efficacy than statins, the traditional treatment for patients with high cholesterol.

On this news, Verve's stock price fell $3.00 per share, or 7.37%, to close at $37.70 per share on October 31, 2022.

Then, on November 7, 2022, Verve announced that "the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has placed a hold on its IND application to conduct a clinical trial evaluating VERVE-101 in patients with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) . . . in the United States."

On this news, Verve's stock price fell $9.54 per share, or 30.49%, to close at $21.75 per share on November 7, 2022.

