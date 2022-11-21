APR Applied Pharma Research (a Subsidiary of Relief Therapeutics) is a Finalist in the 2022 Rare Disease International Film Festival

GENEVA, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF) (OTCQB: RLFTF) (RLFTD) ("Relief"), a Swiss, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company identifying, developing and commercializing novel, patent protected products in selected specialty, rare and ultra-rare disease areas on a global basis, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary APR Applied Pharma Research SA ("APR") has been nominated as a finalist in the 2022 Rare Disease International Film Festival UnoSguardoRaro.

Paolo and Riccardo Galfetti during the Ceremony Award in La Casa del Cinema, 20 November, Rome (PRNewswire)

APR supports and contributes to the first and only European film festival showcasing films from around the world that address the challenges of life with a rare disease. APR's short movie, Forward – Live your best life, was nominated as a finalist among more than 200 participants by a jury of international experts comprised of patient associations, health care professionals and film makers. During the awards ceremony, the jury awarded APR's movie 2 prizes: Special Mention for Best Campaign and Best Direction.

"With our campaign Live your best life!, we highlight the emotional journey lived by PKU families, their difficulties in juggling with a strict diet and protein substitutes, and their eagerness to pursue their full potential in life," said Paolo Galfetti, Chief Executive Officer of APR, whose real-life story of becoming a father of a child with PKU inspired the movie. Paolo Galfetti commented on APR's work for his first child, Riccardo, born with the condition: "Knowing these products may be helpful for patients and families, who live with this rare disease, as for health care professionals, is our biggest reward. I'm proud of working with passionate people and of the results we achieved together. Being so involved both personally and professionally makes me even more proud of my son and the determined and energetic young man he became."

APR's approach was shaped by its ambition of creating a product that can respond to the needs of PKU patients and resulted in the creation of the PKU GOLIKE® line, a Food for Special Medical Purposes. APR's experience in identifying and applying pharmaceutical technologies to improve the efficacy and tolerability of molecules for common pathologies served as basis for improving the absorption of amino acid and allowing better metabolic management.

As part of its participation in the festival, APR attended events in Berlin (Il Kino), Rome (la Casa del Cinema) and Milan (Niguarda hospital). The festival earned the support of many rare disease associations such as:

About PKU GOLIKE®

PKU GOLIKE® is a phenylalanine-free food intended for the dietary management of phenylketonuria ("PKU"). The product is comprised of a mixture of amino acids in the form of granules and is available in convenient packets and medical food bars. Engineered with the Relief's patented Physiomimic™ Technology platform, PKU GOLIKE® is the first prolonged-release amino acid product, characterized by a special coating that ensures physiological absorption of the amino acids mirroring that of natural proteins. In addition, the special coating masks the unpleasant taste, odor, and aftertaste of the amino acids. PKU GOLIKE® has been commercially available in the E.U. since 2019 and was launched in the U.S. in October 2022.

About Relief

Relief is a Swiss, commercial-stage, biopharmaceutical company focused on identification, development and commercialization of novel, patent protected products intended for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare diseases including metabolic disorders, pulmonary diseases, and connective tissue disorders. Relief's diversified pipeline consists of assets that have the potential to effectively address significant unmet medical needs, including PKU GOLIKE®, engineered with the proprietary physiomimic technology, which is the first prolonged-release amino acid product commercialized for the dietary management of phenylketonuria ("PKU"). Relief has a collaboration and license agreement with Acer Therapeutics for the worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001 (sodium phenylbutyrate) for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including Urea Cycle Disorders ("UCDs") and Maple Syrup Urine Disease ("MSUD"). Relief also continues to develop aviptadil for several rare pulmonary indications. Further, Relief is in clinical development for APR-TD011, a differentiated acid oxidizing solution of hypochlorous acid intended for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa ("EB"), a group of rare, genetic, life-threatening connective tissue disorders; APR-TD011 has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration. Relief is commercializing several legacy products via licensing and distribution partners.

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbols RLFTF and RLFTD.

For more information, please visit www.relieftherapeutics.com. Follow Relief on LinkedIn.

