AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of October 31, 2022.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
Portfolio %
1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 02/15/27
1.48 %
2) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.875%, 08/15/28
0.73 %
3) CCO Holdings 4.50%, 08/15/30 - 06/01/33
0.68 %
4) Dominican Repubic Intl Bond 8.625%, 04/20/27
0.65 %
5) CCO Holdings 4.75%, 02/01/32
0.65 %
6) Sirius XM Radio, Inc. 4.00%, 07/15/28
0.55 %
7) CSC Holdings LLC 5.75%, 01/15/30
0.54 %
8) Altice France SA/France 5.125%, 07/15/29
0.53 %
9) AMMC CLO 25 Ltd. 11.454%, 04/15/35
0.48 %
10) Royal Caribbean Cruises 5.50%, 08/31/26 - 04/01/28
0.48 %
Investment Type
Portfolio %
Corporates - Non-Investment Grade
Industrial
Communications - Media
7.27 %
Consumer Non-Cyclical
6.05 %
Energy
4.66 %
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
3.88 %
Communications - Telecommunications
3.46 %
Basic
3.42 %
Consumer Cyclical - Other
3.35 %
Services
3.16 %
Capital Goods
3.08 %
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
3.04 %
Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment
2.78 %
Technology
2.60 %
Transportation - Services
1.10 %
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
0.64 %
Transportation - Airlines
0.54 %
Other Industrial
0.19 %
SUBTOTAL
49.22 %
Credit Default Swaps
16.87 %
Financial Institutions
Finance
2.16 %
Banking
1.94 %
REITs
1.06 %
Brokerage
0.97 %
Other Finance
0.61 %
Insurance
0.59 %
SUBTOTAL
7.33 %
Utility
Electric
0.51 %
Other Utility
0.15 %
Natural Gas
0.05 %
SUBTOTAL
0.71 %
SUBTOTAL
74.13 %
Interest Rate Futures
12.91 %
Corporates - Investment Grade
Financial Institutions
Banking
3.14 %
Insurance
1.48 %
Finance
0.61 %
REITs
0.27 %
Brokerage
0.11 %
SUBTOTAL
5.61 %
Industrial
Basic
0.98 %
Energy
0.85 %
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.78 %
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.55 %
Communications - Media
0.50 %
Transportation - Airlines
0.35 %
Capital Goods
0.33 %
Technology
0.33 %
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
0.23 %
Other Industrial
0.20 %
Communications - Telecommunications
0.18 %
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
0.11 %
Transportation - Services
0.04 %
Services
0.02 %
SUBTOTAL
5.45 %
Utility
Electric
0.14 %
SUBTOTAL
0.14 %
SUBTOTAL
11.20 %
Collateralized Mortgage Obligations
Risk Share Floating Rate
4.15 %
Non-Agency Fixed Rate
0.41 %
Non-Agency Floating Rate
0.36 %
Agency Fixed Rate
0.36 %
SUBTOTAL
5.28 %
Bank Loans
Industrial
Communications - Telecommunications
0.81 %
Technology
0.78 %
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.69 %
Capital Goods
0.54 %
Energy
0.49 %
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
0.38 %
Other Industrial
0.33 %
Communications - Media
0.24 %
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.12 %
Services
0.12 %
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
0.09 %
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
0.05 %
SUBTOTAL
4.64 %
Financial Institutions
Insurance
0.28 %
Finance
0.03 %
SUBTOTAL
0.31 %
Utility
Electric
0.20 %
SUBTOTAL
0.20 %
SUBTOTAL
5.15 %
Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds
Industrial
Basic
1.23 %
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.75 %
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.72 %
Energy
0.69 %
Capital Goods
0.33 %
Technology
0.19 %
Communications - Telecommunications
0.12 %
Communications - Media
0.10 %
Services
0.04 %
Transportation - Services
0.02 %
SUBTOTAL
4.19 %
Utility
Electric
0.57 %
SUBTOTAL
0.57 %
Financial Institutions
Insurance
0.04 %
REITs
0.03 %
Finance
0.02 %
Other Finance
0.01 %
SUBTOTAL
0.10 %
SUBTOTAL
4.86 %
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities
Credit Default Swaps
4.01 %
Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS
0.79 %
Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS
0.03 %
SUBTOTAL
4.83 %
Collateralized Loan Obligations
CLO - Floating Rate
4.55 %
SUBTOTAL
4.55 %
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
3.66 %
Credit Default Swaps
0.28 %
SUBTOTAL
3.94 %
Global Governments
2.84 %
Total Return Swaps
1.50 %
Common Stocks
1.00 %
Quasi-Sovereigns
Quasi-Sovereign Bonds
0.73 %
SUBTOTAL
0.73 %
Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds
0.45 %
Preferred Stocks
Industrials
0.20 %
SUBTOTAL
0.20 %
Inflation-Linked Securities
0.19 %
Asset-Backed Securities
Autos - Fixed Rate
0.08 %
Other ABS - Fixed Rate
0.03 %
SUBTOTAL
0.11 %
Warrants
0.09 %
Interest Rate Swaps
-0.01 %
Forward Currency Exchange Contracts
Currency Instruments
-0.09 %
SUBTOTAL
-0.09 %
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
-1.83 %
Cash & Cash Equivalents
Funds and Investment Trusts
2.68 %
Cash
2.19 %
SUBTOTAL
4.87 %
Derivative Offsets
Futures Offsets
-13.72 %
Swap Offsets
-23.18 %
SUBTOTAL
-36.90 %
TOTAL
100.00 %
Country Breakdown
Portfolio %
United States
69.26 %
United Kingdom
3.63 %
France
2.45 %
Canada
1.90 %
Luxembourg
1.79 %
Germany
1.73 %
Brazil
1.57 %
Italy
1.20 %
Mexico
1.06 %
Spain
1.02 %
Netherlands
0.72 %
Switzerland
0.67 %
Dominican Republic
0.65 %
India
0.64 %
Sweden
0.57 %
Australia
0.55 %
Bahrain
0.53 %
Israel
0.49 %
Colombia
0.48 %
Finland
0.44 %
Hong Kong
0.43 %
Oman
0.40 %
Cote D'Ivoire
0.39 %
Ireland
0.38 %
Macau
0.36 %
Peru
0.33 %
Angola
0.32 %
Nigeria
0.29 %
Senegal
0.26 %
Indonesia
0.25 %
China
0.24 %
Gabon
0.20 %
Jersey (Channel Islands)
0.19 %
Egypt
0.17 %
South Africa
0.16 %
Denmark
0.15 %
Zambia
0.15 %
Ecuador
0.13 %
Ukraine
0.13 %
Argentina
0.12 %
Ghana
0.12 %
El Salvador
0.11 %
Turkey
0.11 %
Japan
0.10 %
Guatemala
0.07 %
Venezuela
0.07 %
Jamaica
0.06 %
Belgium
0.04 %
Bermuda
0.04 %
Chile
0.04 %
Kuwait
0.04 %
Panama
0.04 %
Morocco
0.03 %
Cayman Islands
0.02 %
Czech Republic
0.02 %
Norway
0.02 %
Trinidad and Tobago
0.02 %
Cash & Cash Equivalents
2.65 %
Total Investments
100.00 %
Net Currency Exposure Breakdown
Portfolio %
US Dollar
99.92 %
Canadian Dollar
0.11 %
Euro
0.08 %
Argentine Peso
0.01 %
Swiss Franc
0.01 %
Japanese Yen
0.01 %
South Korean Won
0.01 %
Norwegian Krone
0.01 %
Polish Zloty
0.01 %
New Taiwan Dollar
0.01 %
Indian Rupee
-0.01 %
Singapore Dollar
-0.01 %
Pound Sterling
-0.04 %
Colombian Peso
-0.12 %
Total Net Assets
100.00 %
Credit Rating
Portfolio %
AAA
7.42 %
AA
0.79 %
A
1.15 %
BBB
12.77 %
BB
38.70 %
B
27.91 %
CCC
7.17 %
CC
0.13 %
C
0.08 %
D
0.01 %
Not Rated
4.40 %
Short Term Investments
2.68 %
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
-1.83 %
N/A
-1.38 %
Total
100.00 %
Bonds by Maturity
Portfolio %
Less than 1 Year
3.99 %
1 To 5 Years
42.48 %
5 To 10 Years
44.48 %
10 To 20 Years
2.93 %
20 To 30 Years
4.09 %
More than 30 Years
0.94 %
Other
1.09 %
Total Net Assets
100.00 %
Portfolio Statistics:
Average Coupon:
7.22 %
Average Bond Price:
85.95
Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):
Bank Borrowing:
0.00 %
Investment Operations:*
25.08 %
Preferred Stock:
0.00 %
Tender Option Bonds:
0.00 %
VMTP Shares:
0.00 %
Total Fund Leverage:
25.08 %
Average Maturity:
6.46 Years
Effective Duration:
4.33 Years
Total Net Assets:
$888.53 Million
Net Asset Value:
$10.30
Total Number of Holdings:
1,590
Portfolio Turnover:
40.00 %
* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.
View original content:
SOURCE AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.