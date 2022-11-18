Yuzu and Benzinga Announce their Partnership to Help Developers Build Faster

DETROIT, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, one of the fastest-growing private media companies in the US, is partnering with Yuzu, a developer-first market data provider, to bring Company Logos and Market News to the next generation of fintech builders.

Benzinga News has a long-standing reputation as a publisher of high quality and relevant market coverage providing real-time financial and economic updates to both institutional and retail investors.

Benzinga's Logos API is one of Benzinga's newest products, helping brokerages bring their UIs to life and helping end users better identify the companies that they are interested in.

Both data products, the news and the logos, are now available through Yuzu's modern APIs purpose-built for front-end developers, and complementing Yuzu's existing offering of stock, crypto and forex prices, and ETF & Mutual Fund details.

"The complexities of finding and integrating data is often overlooked by fintech founders," said Andrew Lebbos, Benzinga's Vice President of Licensing. "We're excited to build with such a sharp and capable company - they are breaking down the barrier of entry for founders by making innovation easy!"

"We're excited to partner with Benzinga and provide their content in a way that we know works best for the emerging app developers: via a self-serve signup, well-documented APIs, and startup-friendly pricing. We can't wait for all the new experiences being built with this data," said Katka Opocenska, Yuzu's Chief Executive Officer.

About Benzinga

In bridging the gap between retail and institutional investors, Benzinga delivers directly to users, through its own platform, among those provided by big-name institutions, brokerages, and news outlets, high-quality, low-cost, timely content.

Its core product portfolio consists of newswires, analytics software, and data services that are easy to consume and help users better act on market intelligence.

In helping investors achieve the next stage of their growth, Benzinga also hosts in-person thought leadership, networking, and educational events.

About Yuzu

Yuzu is the fastest way to build with market and investment data like stock and crypto prices, company fundamentals, ETF details, forex and more. Providing innovative GraphQL and SQL APIs for both frontend and backend development, Yuzu removes the data engineering overhead traditionally associated with market data. Learn more at https://yuzu.dev

