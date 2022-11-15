XL Construction Appoints Carol McKenna to Vice President, People

MILPITAS, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XL Construction, a leading Northern California builder, has appointed Carol McKenna, a 20+ year human resources veteran, as Vice President, People, in its Organizational Development Group.

In the newly created role, McKenna will report to Alan Laurlund, XL's Senior Vice President of Organizational Development. She will focus on leading the expansion of the company's integrated talent management program, as well as support the acceleration of XL's diversity, equity and inclusion program (DE&I).

"Progressive employee development, leadership training and DE&I programs are core strategies for recruiting the best employees from the broadest talent pool and retaining them for the long-term," said McKenna about the main efforts she will take on in her capacity at XL. "They are not just about checking off a list of things you are expected to do as a company."

Prior to joining XL, McKenna developed and led successful global HR teams at Fresenius Medical Care based in Concord, Calif., most recently as Vice President, Human Resources Global R&D, for the 100,000+ employee organization. Previously, she spent 16 years in various HR capacities at the 1,100+ employee Biosciences division of BD based in San Jose, Calif.

"Over the course of her career, Carol has demonstrated keen acumen in building, developing and maximizing HR organizations and implementing people strategies that lead to business success," said Laurlund. "We are fortunate to add such a talented HR leader with proven abilities and a passion for developing thoughtful and fulfilling people environments to our team."

McKenna received a M.A. in clinical psychology from John F. Kennedy University in Campbell, Calif., and a B.A. in industrial/organizational psychology from San Francisco State University. She has a strategic human resources program certification from the University of Michigan. Additionally, she is a member of SHRM (Society for Human Resource Management) and Chief, a private membership network for executive women.

She has earned several corporate awards in recognition of her on-the-job efforts including a 2022 GRD Global Leadership Award: Developing Talent, 2018 GRD Global Leadership Award: Cross-Functional Team Alignment, 2016 BD HR Star Award for HR leadership in the integration of an acquisition and a 2006 BD Outstanding Support Award for HR support to procurement.

About XL Construction

XL Construction is a leading general contractor whose mission is to "build to improve lives." XL partners with today's leaders in life sciences, advanced technology, corporate office, civic, healthcare and education to create places that make its communities better. The company's focus and passion for team success has earned it a network of great partners and a reputation for putting people first. XL Construction is consistently ranked among the top general contractors in Northern California. In 2020, the company was named ENR California's 2020 Contractor of the Year and the #1 Best Place to Work in the Bay Area.

