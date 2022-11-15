Virtual- Ports Introduces a New One Hand, One Tool Laparoscopy Maneuvering Approach at MEDICA

An end-to-end laparoscopy MicroAnchoring™ technology that was launched today at MEDICA Dusseldorf conference, enables surgeons a new "freedom to operate" approach for higher clinical accuracy and safety in Gynecology, Urology and General surgery procedures, while significantly reducing healthcare systems' costs and increases revenue.

HOD HASHARON, Israel , Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual-Ports Ltd a medical device company announced today the launch of its new end-to-end laparoscopy surgeon support system at the MEDICA Dusseldorf conference. The launch is a result of a holistic change in the company's blueprint to a new clinical approach and rebranding. The company's technology was initially designed specifically for single port laparoscopy surgery and has now expanded towards traditional and robotic assisted laparoscopic surgery, able to significantly reduce surgeon dependency on assistance and tools, while increasing intra-surgical flexibility which the company calls "The Freedom to Operate", leveraging a single-hand use device for reduction in procedure complexity and improved outcomes as proven by over 25K performed procedures.

End to end Surgeon Support (PRNewswire)

As a result of a market shift from single port laparoscopy to human extensions and robotics, Virtual- Ports tackled the existing 2 dimensional paradigm, initiated when shifting from open surgery to minimally invasive surgery, where surgeons are limited to organ access by the angle of entry and limited field of vision. The minimally invasive approach, while reducing risk to patients, comes at the cost of increasing the procedural difficulty, requiring more training and specialty, additional operational costs and at times associated risks. Led by Board Chairman Tovy Sivan, and CEO Yuval Yaskil, as well as a newly appointed management team, the company leveraged its proprietary MichroAnchoring™ technology to a new product design and clinical application focus. The solution is composed of exceptionally small profile components with a novel grasping mechanism and 360° organ maneuvering capabilities, thus resulting in surgery that was once assistant dependent, to being self-performed, simplified and more versatile. This shift results in reduced healthcare systems' cost and enables more minimally invasive procedures to be performed per day with better overall results.

The company is leveraging its vast experience in the laparoscopy market segment, regulatory approvals, strategic commercial partnerships and global install base to reestablish its market presence and capture a large market share of laparoscopy support medical devices due to new capabilities and benefits introduced to the market today.

"Our goal is to continuously improve quality of care by advancing surgeon capabilities and minimizing risk to patients while at the same time reducing the overall cost of care. Yuval Yaskil, Virtual-Ports' Chief Executive Officer.

About Virtual Ports

Founded in 2006, Virtual Ports team is dedicated to empower surgeons with streamlined, advanced and innovative devices that aid laparoscopic procedures with secured organ maneuvering and visualization. Virtual-Ports leverages its proprietary MicroAnchoring™ technology composed of exceptionally small-profile dual anchoring systems to drive the Freedom to Operate revolution for safer, more accurate clinical outcomes, becoming the first company to reduce operational costs and resources, as well as increase revenue for healthcare systems.

