Premium rental car service - 'Silvercar by Audi' - becomes 'Audi on demand'

Audi on demand expanded service offerings now include long term rental

Fully electric Audi e-tron Sportback recently added to rental fleet

Audi on demand currently offered at 38 participating Audi dealerships across the United States , with more to come

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Audi of America announced the rebrand of 'Silvercar by Audi' to 'Audi on demand'. With changes that include a new name and long-term rental options, the mobility offering at Audi dealers is evolving, bringing new flexibility and access to Audi vehicles through Audi on demand to customers across the U.S.

‘Silvercar by Audi’ becomes ‘Audi on demand’. (PRNewswire)

Audi on demand

Audi on demand, a premium app-based rental offering at participating Audi dealerships, has grown to include more cars, dealerships, and ways to access Audi vehicles. The expanded offerings continue Audi's efforts to meet and adapt to consumers' evolving mobility needs.

Through Audi on demand, participating Audi dealers offer drivers a rental experience with flexible terms (daily, weekly, monthly) all while providing convenient pickup and delivery options. In addition to the rebrand, Audi on demand is now offering long-term rental options, in some cases up to 1 year. Additionally, the all-Audi fleet recently expanded its model offering to include the Audi e-tron Sportback, making Audi on demand the first and only rental car company to offer the fully electric vehicle.

"Consumer behaviors are changing and Audi is listening. Audi on demand allows us to meet the growing need for short-term and long-term mobility experiences – local rental options, longer test drives, flexible short-term transportation, and lease bridges – addressing consumer demands and expectations in today's rapidly changing travel environment," said Sara Whiffen, VP of Strategy, Mobility & Retail Operations at Audi of America.

Audi on demand services are currently available at 38 Audi dealerships with more to come through the end of 2022. For more information, please visit: audiondemand.com.

At Audi of America, we believe the Future is Electric. By 2025, our U.S. model lineup will be 30 percent electrified, including fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. Globally, we are committed to net CO2 neutrality by 2050. In 2021, Audi sold 196,038 vehicles in the U.S. and more fully electric models than ever before, with electric vehicle deliveries up by more than 50% over 2020. Learn more about who we are and how we're working to create a more sustainable, innovative, and inclusive future at www.audiusa.com or media.audiusa.com.

ABOUT AUDI ON DEMAND

Audi on demand is a premium app-based car rental service administered by Silvercar, Inc., an AUDI AG Group company and offered at participating Audi dealerships nationwide. Designed to meet the evolving needs of drivers, it is one of the easiest ways to access an Audi. Audi on demand provides flexible short term rental and long term drive options on a fleet of new Audi vehicles. For more information, please visit audiondemand.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Audi of America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Audi of America