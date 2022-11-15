Language I/O Now Available via Google Chrome Extension

Multilingual translation company expands platform to Chrome Web Store

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Language I/O (LIO), a leader in multilingual customer engagement, today announced the platform is available via Google Chrome extension and in the Chrome Web Store.

As a part of the organization's larger vision of "Language I/O everywhere," the new extension enables all customer service managers to leverage the platform's solutions — no matter what CRM they use. Language I/O's availability on the Chrome Web Store also empowers anyone on the internet to translate the languages of virtually any web content, from websites to unsupported CRMs to web-based email systems.

"At Language I/O, our goal has always been to facilitate companies' efficient communication on a global scale," said Language I/O Chief Innovation Officer Diego Bartolome . "Not only does the Chrome extension allow organizations to seamlessly provide multilingual support to all of their customers, it expands our platform's capabilities to departments like HR and IT that need to securely translate any web content."

As the only machine translation software company to be both GDPR-compliant and ISO 27001-certified, customers can benefit from the machine translation quality Language I/O offers with full data security.

"The availability of Language I/O via Chrome extension and the web store marks a significant milestone for the company," said Language I/O Vice President of Product Chris Jacob . "With Language I/O now more accessible than ever before, it opens the door for more product enhancements and capabilities in the future while allowing us to reach even more customers simultaneously."

Language I/O currently provides accurate translations in over 150 languages across chat, email, articles, and social support channels. For more information about Language I/O, please visit: https://languageio.com/ .

About LIO

LIO enables Fortune 500 companies to communicate with customers anywhere through proprietary machine learning technology, which enables real-time, company-specific translation. The AI technology enables LIO to quickly generate accurate, company-specific translations of all user-generated content (UGC) including jargon, slang, abbreviations and misspellings into over 150 languages via chat, email, article and social support channels. LIO is accessible directly via API and seamlessly integrates with all major CRMs, including Salesforce, Oracle and Zendesk. The company was co-founded by two female entrepreneurs who bootstrapped the company, wrote the original code and obtained large enterprise customers such as Constant Contact, Shutterstock, and CBS Interactive.

