International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day: November 19, 2022

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Invites People to a Day of Healing for Those Who've Lost Loved Ones to Suicide

CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), the leading suicide research and prevention organization in the U.S., invites those who have lost a loved one to suicide for a day of healing during International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day (Survivor Day) events on Saturday, November 19 and Sunday, November 20. Nine events across the Chicagoland area and Illinois will be a part of the over 270 events taking place worldwide this year.

AFSP IL Chapter (PRNewswire)

International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day, held on the Saturday before Thanksgiving each year, is the day when people affected by suicide loss gather at events in their local communities to find comfort as they share stories of healing and hope.

"As we head into the busy holiday season, we know this is a very challenging time of year for people who have lost their loved ones to suicide. These Survivor Day events are aimed at bringing this community together to honor, celebrate, and remember those who died by suicide. We hope this day can serve as a form healing," said Angela Cummings, Executive Director of AFSP, Illinois.

Survivors can register for one of the nine different events happening across Illinois and join other people who have lost loved ones to suicide:

To learn more about Survivor Day, visit survivorday.org. International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day was created by an Act of Congress in 1999 following the passage of a resolution introduced by Senator Harry Reid, whose father took his own life in 1972.

For more Information about the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention go to https://afsp.org/.

About the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention:

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide, including those who have experienced a loss. AFSP creates a culture that's smart about mental health through public education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, with a public policy office in Washington, DC, AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states including Puerto Rico, with programs and events nationwide. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report, and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide, please call or text 988 for the Suicide Crisis Lifeline.

Or call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or go to https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Foundation for Suicide Prevention