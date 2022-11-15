FATHOM EVENTS, BY EXPERIENCE, NEXO DIGITAL WITH RAI CINEMA UNVEIL "PORTRAIT OF THE QUEEN"

New Event Film Documents the 70-year reign of Queen Elizabeth II -- Through the Lens of Her Famous Photographers

With British actor CHARLES DANCE (Winner of Screen Actors Guild Award for The Crown)

Wednesday, November 30 only – Exclusively in Cinemas

DENVER, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, November 30, royal watchers, photography aficionados and pop culture lovers can experience Portrait of The Queen a new event documentary of the most photographed, the most loved and talked about, spied on, praised, criticized, popular woman on the planet, Queen Elizabeth II in over 500 cinemas nationwide. The film is based on the best-selling book Elisabetta II: Ritrato di Regina by Paola Calvetti. View trailer HERE.

Fathom Events, in association with BY Experience, Nexo Digital with RAI Cinema present the original production, which also features a bonus discussion with the film's director, Fabrizio Ferri. Tickets are on sale now at Fathom Events or participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations visit the Fathom Events website (theaters participants are subject to change).

Portrait of the Queen offers an original portrayal of the story of The Queen from a totally new perspective: through the most intense, amazing, revealing photographic portraits of her, as shared by the extraordinary photographers who accompanied and often created the image of the British monarchy itself. Special focus is given to each of The Queen's most intense, intimate, faithful portraits, symbols of 20th century history, contextualized by the photographers who portrayed Her Majesty – Brian Aris, Jason Bell, Julian Calder, Chris Levine, David Montgomery, and John Swannell.

The original documentary includes sincere, spontaneous comments from British subjects and conversations featuring photographer and Camera Press photo agency co-owner Emma Blau, Valentino Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli, actress, author, philanthropist and model Isabella Rossellini, and actor and activist Susan Sarandon. Each portrait presented in this film, each conversation with the photographers involved in the project, all the accounts of experiences shared by actresses, designers, and British subjects, fit carefully and intricately into the screenplay like pieces of a mosaic that capture some of the multifaceted aspects of the Queen's image, all different but connected, all equally powerful and significant.

Said director Fabrizio Ferri, "In a lifetime working as a photographer I have taken many photographs of important and famous people: actors, musicians, dancers, models... But the most complete, comprehensive portrait I have ever done, surprisingly, is not a photograph: it is this film, 'Portrait of The Queen'. Gathering different perceptions of the image of the Queen in the words of her subjects, in those of the celebrities that worked on this project, of the great photographers and artists that actually portrayed her and told us their stories, I have built, just like a pulsing puzzle, a truthful and emotive portrait of Elizabeth II, The Queen."

