Aimbridge Hospitality Welcomes Patrick Volz as Chief Operating Officer, Global Operations

Aimbridge Hospitality continues investment in leading industry talent to add greater value for hotel owners

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aimbridge Hospitality, a leading global hospitality company, today introduced hospitality industry veteran Patrick Volz as its Chief Operating Officer, Global Operations. Volz represents the company's continued investment in assembling a team of proven industry talent and will contribute to Aimbridge Hospitality's current growth trajectory through strategic development and operational expertise.

Patrick Volz (PRNewswire)

In this newly created position, Volz will oversee hotel finance, as well as owner relations, brand partnerships, and transitions, while leading Aimbridge Food & Beverage. He will report to Mark Tamis, Aimbridge President, Global Operations. Tamis will continue to oversee the six Divisional Presidents announced earlier this year as part of Aimbridge Hospitality's new operating divisional structure, which bolsters the advantages of working with Aimbridge Hospitality at scale.

"Patrick is joining our operations leadership team at a pivotal time for Aimbridge Hospitality and our industry, and our shared emphasis on operational excellence is an important factor we will capitalize on as we look to the future together," Tamis said. "Patrick will be deeply involved in all aspects of our operations and his expertise will be an essential part of continuing to refine Aimbridge resources to provide best-in-class management services to our owners and unparalleled experiences to guests."

With more than 25 years of global hospitality and real estate experience, Volz built his career running day-to-day operations and providing operational and financial oversight to roles in real estate and with major hospitality brands and associations. Most recently he served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Blackstone Real Estate (BRE) Hotel & Resorts, where he led asset management, revenue and eCommerce, capital deployment, and all operations for BRE Hotels & Resorts, encompassing most of Blackstone's hotel investments.

Volz has deep experience in all hotel classes, from luxury to economy. Prior to Blackstone, he served as Chief Financial Officer of The Americas at Hilton Worldwide, leading all aspects of the operational finance organization, including performance reporting, operating and capital budgeting, cash flow management, forecasting, and ROI analysis. In this role, he also led key decisions and strategies across Revenue Management & eCommerce, F&B, Rooms, Sales & Marketing, and Ancillary Departments. He spent the first decade of his career at Marriott International, holding roles of increasing responsibility. He also served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of The National Restaurant Association.

Volz is a graduate of the University of Nebraska, with a degree in accounting, and the University of Texas Naveen Jindal School of Management, with a Master of Business Administration in organizational behavior and strategic information systems. He also completed "The CFO: Becoming a Strategic Partner" executive education program at The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

"The evolution we're seeing in today's industry is opening doors to new opportunities every day and joining Aimbridge Hospitality means harnessing that energy to ensure the best returns for our owners while focusing on operations excellence and empowering our team," Volz said. "Aimbridge has an industry-leading operational team I am proud to be part of. I look forward to working closely with our teams around the world to maximize our processes and our potential."

About Aimbridge Hospitality

Aimbridge Hospitality (PRNewswire)

