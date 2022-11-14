NuVasive to Sponsor and Participate at the Cervical Spine Research Society 50th Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA), the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions, today announced it will continue its partnership with the Cervical Spine Research Society (CSRS) as a diamond sponsor and will attend the CSRS 50th Annual Meeting held November 16 to 19 in San Diego.

"The recent launch of our leading posterior cervical fusion solution, Reline Cervical, and our annual meeting sponsorship of a preeminent cervical society, CSRS, underscores our shared belief in further advancing cervical technology," said Chris Barry, chief executive officer at NuVasive. "We look forward to showcasing our comprehensive, procedurally integrated C360 portfolio, and its initial step toward intelligent surgery with full Pulse compatibility."

NuVasive will host two workshops on Thursday, November 17 in room Hillcrest CD. From 6:30 to 7:15 a.m. PT, a hands-on workshop, TDR: What are you waiting for? Fantasy vs. reality, featuring Dr. Ali Mesiwala, DISC Sports and Spine Center, and Dr. Rory Murphy, Barrow Neurological Institute. From 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. PT, an industry lunch workshop, Approaching cervicothoracic kyphotic deformities—anterior, posterior and 360, featuring Dr. Praveen Mummaneni, UCSF Health, Dr. Rick Sasso, Indiana Spine Hospital, and Dr. Todd Albert, Hospital for Special Surgery.

NuVasive booth #105/204 will feature the Company's full C360™ portfolio, made up of best-in-class access instrumentation, implants, biologic materials, and enabling technologies within Pulse® for the anterior and posterior cervical spine.

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) is the leader in spine technology innovation, with a mission to transform surgery, advance care, and change lives. The Company's less-invasive, procedurally integrated surgical solutions are designed to deliver reproducible and clinically proven outcomes. The Company's comprehensive procedural portfolio includes surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, software for surgical planning, navigation and imaging solutions, magnetically adjustable implant systems for spine and orthopedics, and intraoperative neuromonitoring technology and service offerings. With more than $1 billion in net sales, NuVasive operates in more than 50 countries serving surgeons, hospitals, and patients. For more information, please visit www.nuvasive.com.

