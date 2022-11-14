NICU baby's doctor becomes her inspiration for career in medicine

WARRENVILLE, Ill., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On a morning in May 2004, Rajeev Dixit, M.D., a neonatologist in the Newborn Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Edward Hospital in Naperville, Ill., received a call from the Emergency Room that an ambulance brought in a baby born unexpectedly at home.

Adrianne Noworul of Naperville, Ill. poses with her daughter, Alyssa Noworul and Rajeev Dixit, M.D., a neonatologist at Edward Hospital in Naperville, at Alyssa's graduation from Benet Academy in Lisle, Ill. Dr. Dixit cared for Alyssa in the Newborn Intensive Care Unit and has inspired her to pursue a career in medicine. (PRNewswire)

Dr. Dixit and Angela Stephenson, RN, rushed to the ER and brought the baby to the NICU. All they knew was the baby girl had a faint heartbeat and was cold when she arrived at the hospital.

The chance that Dr. Dixit was the attending neonatologist that day led to life-altering events and a possible career in medicine for the now 18-year-old woman, Alyssa Noworul.

"Dr. Dixit is one of the most important people in my life. He saved my life, so everything I ultimately do is because of what he did," says Alyssa. "I love visiting him on my birthday and talking with him and his family. He even made time to attend my high school graduation. He isn't just some doctor who took care of me 18 years ago, he is my role model."

Beyond expectations

Alyssa spent four weeks in the NICU, progressing slowly from her traumatic birth to a healthy newborn.

Alyssa's mom, Adrianne Noworul, was 20 at the time.

"I remember the staff being so nice and answering all the questions we had. Alyssa was born on a Thursday and was not supposed to make it through the weekend," Adrianne says. "We had her baptized on day three. Eventually, Alyssa began responding to treatment and got better.

"Even as a little one she was a thinker and problem solver," Adrianne says, describing Alyssa as her miracle.

Moving forward

Alyssa is now a freshman at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, majoring in psychology and working toward a career in medicine.

"Ever since spending time with Dr. Dixit and visiting the NICU, I've thought about going into the medical field," Alyssa says. "Because I have such a great role model in the medical field, I decided on medical school."

"The universe sometimes presents us with opportunities to interact with certain people. Alyssa is a remarkable young woman and I have been privileged to watch her thrive in every stage of her life," says Dr. Dixit.

Learn more at EEHealth.org.

Edward-Elmhurst Health (PRNewsFoto/Edward-Elmhurst Health) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Edward-Elmhurst Health