Grillo's Pickles Announced as the Official Pickle of Major League Pickleball (MLP)

Grillo's Pickles and Major League Pickleball sign multi-year agreement naming the cult favorite brand the Official Pickle of Major League Pickleball.

BOSTON, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Grillo's Pickles , the fresh, all-natural refrigerated pickle brand, announces a strategic alliance with Major League Pickleball (MLP), the professional, co-ed, team-based pickleball league, naming Grillo's as the official pickle of MLP. Major League Pickleball is the premier professional team league for the fastest-growing sport in the United States, and is committed to perpetuating the sport's larger role in society and permeating every facet of pickleball's business, marketing, and community relations.

The multi-year deal includes Grillo's on-site experiential marketing at every Major League Pickleball event (including Sponsor Village) in addition to Grillo's product and merchandise in Major League Pickleball VIP hospitality and player areas. Grillo's will use its broad national distribution to promote MLP and Grillo's in key retailers throughout the country beginning in 2023.

The cult favorite pickle brand is known for using their 100-year-old family pickle recipe that began by selling pickles out of a cart in Boston for $1. Now, over a decade later Grillo's Pickles is nationally known and has been named the #1 Best Pickle according to TODAY . The brand offers a wide variety of products that go beyond the classic pickle, including recent partnerships with Ithaca Hummus and Utz chips. Grillo's are available nationwide at Whole Foods , Target , Costco , Amazon Fresh , Instacart and more.

"I first learned about pickleball when friends in LA would text me photos of them drinking our brine and eating pickles while they played. It seemed like a no-brainer to try and get Grillo's involved as the official pickle. Fast forward a few years later and that dream has been realized as we are now the official pickle of MLP! As pickles and pickleball continue to trend upward we really want to create a fun community around all things pickles." said Senior Brand Manager Eddie Andre." According to the VP of Marketing, Cole Demmer, "Grillo's is always looking for strategic partnerships that align our brand vision and MLP's brand and business goals perfectly aligned with ours."

"Pickleball is all about having fun and connecting with friends, family and community," said MLP Founder and CEO Steve Kuhn. "This is perfectly in line with what Grillo's is all about, so we are thrilled to welcome them to the MLP family. The partnership will uplift both brands to share the joy of pickles and pickleball with folks at our incredible events and all over the country."

This marks Grillo's second partnership with a professional sports league, the first with the Boston Red Sox in 2022. For more information about Grillo's and their partnership with MLP, visit www.GrillosPickles.com or on Instagram at @GrillosPickles .

About Grillo's Pickles

For people who want freshness, Grillo's is the pickle company that is changing the game. That's because Grillo's uses only clean, garden-fresh ingredients to make deliciously simple foods that deliver all the crunchy, tangy, satisfying flavor you've been searching for, with none of the junk. How do we do it? Our products are made cold, shipped cold and sold cold. So you get an incredible crunch and we never have to mess with artificial preservatives. In fact, the only thing traditional about us is our 100-year-old family recipe. The rest? It's fresh. Grillo's offers mouthwatering bites nationwide for sweet, spicy and sour flavor seekers, with their selection of chips, wholes and spears and Pickle de Gallo.

About Major League Pickleball

Major League Pickleball (MLP) is the first of its kind professional team league and the standard-bearer for the fastest-growing sport in the United States. Led by Founder & CEO Steve Kuhn, MLP is committed to perpetuating the sport's larger role in society and permeating every facet of pickleball's business, marketing, and community relations. With iconic team owners, a co-ed team format, an innovative draft, easy to understand scoring, groundbreaking broadcast quality, and the highest prize money events in pro pickleball, MLP's goal is to elevate and grow the sport in everything it does. For more information on Major League Pickleball, visit MajorLeaguePickleball.net and follow Major League Pickleball on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

