Ferrero Rocher Kicks Off the Holiday Season with Mandy Moore to Make the Holidays Golden

Consumers can sweeten their holidays and enter to win Ferrero Rocher® holiday product and a golden greeting from the award-winning actress

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferrero Rocher®, a premium chocolate brand known for elevating gifting occasions and celebrations, today launched the "Give a Golden Greeting" campaign to help make the holidays golden. Starting today, consumers can create and send customized Golden Greetings on the Ferrero Rocher® Greetings Platform to friends and family. Additionally, they can enter for a chance to win a personalized Cameo video from Emmy®, Grammy® and Golden Globes® nominated actress, producer, singer, and songwriter, Mandy Moore to gift to a loved one. Plus, up to 500 chocolate lovers could win free Ferrero Rocher product.

Consumers can sweeten their holidays and enter to win Ferrero Rocher® holiday product and a golden greeting from the award-winning actress (PRNewswire)

"Whether elevating special gatherings like holiday parties or gifting moments with family and friends, Ferrero Rocher is the perfect addition to life's extraordinary moments," said Mark Wakefield, Sr. VP, Premium Chocolate, North America. "That is why we partnered with Mandy Moore to launch 'Give a Golden Greeting,' our new holiday program to help people send their loved ones an exclusive custom greeting on behalf of Ferrero Rocher."

Consumers are invited to create custom video greetings for loved ones at www.GiveAGoldenGreeting.com by December 12, 2022 for the chance to win a personalized Cameo video greeting from Mandy Moore to gift to someone special.

"Ferrero Rocher is a go to for me and my family as a way to celebrate even the smallest moments in our lives," said Mandy Moore. "I am big on celebrating the special people and events in my life and am excited to elevate this year's holiday celebration with Ferrero Rocher."

Starting today, fans of the iconic Ferrero Rocher brand from across the nation can send golden greetings to friends and family at GiveaGoldenGreeting.com and enter for a chance to win a personalized Cameo from Mandy Moore to gift to someone special. 500 additional winners will be chosen from 12 a.m. ET on 11/14/22 through 11:59 p.m. ET on 12/12/22 to receive Ferrero Rocher products to enjoy during their own celebrations. Consumers must be 18 years or older to participate in the "Give a Golden Greeting Sweepstakes." For more information and full sweepstakes rules, please visit www.giveagoldengreeting.com.

About Ferrero Rocher

One of the most iconic brands of the Ferrero Group was created in 1982 in Alba, in the hills of Piedmont in Italy. It was inspired by the desire to make all the pleasure of sophisticated chocolate specialty accessible to a much wider public. Initially sold in Europe, Ferrero Rocher soon became the favorite boxed chocolate for millions of people around the world. Today, it is the world leader in its category and is sold in 140 countries across the five continents.

(PRNewsfoto/Ferrero USA) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ferrero North America