COSMETIC EXECUTIVE WOMEN (CEW) HONORS THE YEAR'S BEST IN BEAUTY

29th Annual Beauty Creators Awards Announces 2022's Most Innovative and Creative Beauty Products
NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmetic Executive Women (CEW) announced the winners of the 29th Annual Beauty Creators Awards at a networking event and awards luncheon on November 11, 2022. One of the industry's most esteemed beauty awards programs, the event honored the year's best and most innovative products across 33 categories from more than 1,000 entries, chosen by an esteemed group of the industry's most influential experts - CEW members, ambassadors, brand executives, and VIPs.
"Our annual Beauty Creators Awards, now their 29th year, underscore CEW's mission by celebrating beauty brands, innovative products and the people behind them," said Carlotta Jacobson, CEW President. "It's particularly exciting to be able to honor the winners in person – for the first-time since 2019."
The awards ceremony was hosted by Hena Doba, Anchor/Breaking News Correspondent for Cheddar News, and featured exciting special guest presenters, such as Olivia Lux, star of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13, who presented the makeup category. Attendees were also honored with this year's coveted gift bag, packed with more than 40 finalists' products, valued at over $500.
The 2022 Beauty Creators Awards winners included:
Anti-Aging
Drunk Elephant C-Firma™ Fresh Day Serum
Bath and Body
Olay Firming Body Lotion with Collagen
CBD Beauty
SAINT JANE BEAUTY Sacred Sleep Overnight Repair
Cleanser and Scrub
Beekman 1802 Milk Wash
Eye Product
Bobbi Brown Cosmetics Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick
Eye Treatment
L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Derm Intensives 2.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid + Caffeine Eye Serum
Face Masks
Kiehl's Since 1851 Ultra Facial Overnight Hydrating Face Mask with 10.5% Squalane
Face Product
NARS Cosmetics Light Reflecting Foundation
Hair Coloring
Color Wow Root Cover Up
Hair Shampoo/Hair Conditioner - TIE
Briogeo Hair Care Don't Despair, Repair!™ MegaStrength + rice water protein + moisture strengthening treatment AND OUAI Haircare Detox Shampoo
Hair Style/Hair Care
Olaplex No. 9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum
Hair Tools
Dyson Flyaway attachment
Iconic Beauty Award
La Mer The Moisturizing Soft Cream
Indie Brand
Summer Fridays
Indie Skincare
Glow Recipe Strawberry Smooth BHA + AHA Salicylic Serum™
Lip Product
MAC Cosmetics Glow Play Lip Balm
Lip Treatment
Biologique Recherche Liftkiss
Makeup Tools
e.l.f. cosmetics Putty Primer Brush and Applicator
Men's Grooming
SheaMoisture Men Smoothing Shave Butter
Men's Scent - TIE
Burberry Hero AND Hermès H24 Eau de toilette
Moisturizer (Face)
SK-II SKINPOWER Airy Milky Lotion
Nail Product
essie hard to resist nail strengthener
Personal Care
Dove Ultimate Antiperspirant
Sexual Wellness
The Honey Pot Company Soothing Vulva Wash
Skincare Tools
FaceGym FaceShot
Sun Product - TIE
NEUTROGENA® Ultra Sheer Face Serum SPF 60+
AND Supergoop! (Re)setting Refreshing Mist SPF 40
Wellness products, Aromatherapy, and Beauty Wellness Supplements
Dr Teal's Sleep Spray with Melatonin & Essential Oils
Women's Scent
Billie Eilish Eilish
Sustainability Excellence
Upcircle Beauty
Supplier Award / Ingredients & Formulation
Symrise SymHair® Thermo
Launch of the year
Olay Regenerist, Vitamin C + Peptide 24 Hydrating Moisturizer
Retailer of the year
Amazon
Influencer of the year
Mariale Marrero
Innovation partners include: Firmenich, CVS Pharmacy, Financo|Raymond James, Amazon Premium Beauty, QVC, Creators Corner, NielsenIQ, New York Society of Cosmetic Chemists, Snap Inc., Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health, Dyson, INKBOX, BODYMARK, Drunk Elephant, P&G Beauty, Glow Recipe, Advent International, L'Oréal Paris, Dove, and Beekman 1802.
Event partners include: RPG, PIMS, Badger Agency, Beauty Inc, Cheddar News, Consultancy Media, Fairchild Media Group, Suite-K, Kaplow Communications, The NPD Group, Cosmoprof N.A., and Spa Chicks on the Go.
CEW is an international organization of 9,000+ diverse individuals setting trends in the beauty industry from leading brands, indies, retailers, fragrance houses, media outlets, and suppliers. Our mission is to inform and connect the beauty industry through continuous career development, including industry leader talks, access to exclusive industry data, ways to network, and inspiring stories of success. For more information, please visit CEW.org.
