Biden-Harris Administration Officials Meet with CEOs to Discuss Expansion of Apprenticeships

CHICAGO, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accenture, a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security, Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, and Zurich North America, a leading multi-line insurance provider, are kicking off a weeklong celebration of National Apprenticeship Week (NAW) in the U.S.

Today's event is hosted by the Chicago Apprentice Network in collaboration with Business Roundtable. It features First Lady Jill Biden, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. Additionally, there will be a roundtable on scaling and growing apprenticeships, which will include Secretary Walsh, White House officials and executives from JPMorgan Chase & Co., McDonald's, United Airlines, Walgreens Boots Alliance and others. They will address the importance of apprenticeships and ways to continue to scale the apprenticeship model among more employers, giving even more people greater access to sustainable careers with paid training to be successful. An apprentice-moderated discussion and networking event will follow the roundtable.

Apprenticeships are key to expanding the talent pipeline and helping companies create more inclusive workforces that embrace talented individuals who may not have earned four-year college degrees. Contributing to national efforts, the Chicago Apprentice Network, founded in 2017 by Accenture, Aon and Zurich North America, has grown to include more than 80 employers that have brought on nearly 1,500 apprentices in industries including finance, technology, consulting, retail and manufacturing. In 2022, Accenture, Aon and Zurich North America were named Apprenticeship Ambassadors by the Biden Administration's Department of Labor.

"A firm's talent is its most valuable asset. To build a truly resilient workforce, firms can benefit by expanding their candidate pools and opening the doors to a broader, more diverse group of candidates," said Greg Case, chief executive officer, Aon. "Apprenticeships allow talented individuals to earn as they learn and build a foundation for future success. We have seen firsthand how Aon's Apprenticeship Program has allowed us to build a resilient and diverse workforce and we encourage other organizations to join our network or start their own programs to expand these tremendous opportunities."

In November 2020, Aon announced the expansion of its Apprenticeship program with an investment of $30 million and the formation of Apprentice Networks in six new cities across the U.S. Working with Accenture, Zurich and other employers, Apprentice Networks have launched in Houston , Minnesota , New York, Northern California , Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Massachusetts and Detroit.

Zurich North America hired its first apprentices in 2016 at its Schaumburg, Illinois, headquarters and expanded the program to New York in 2020 and to Atlanta and select agricultural states in 2021. In 2022 Zurich hired apprentices in 16 states coast to coast and created a bachelor's degree pathway.

"When Zurich North America hired our first apprentices in 2016, apprenticeships in the U.S. were limited mainly to manufacturing and the trades," said Zurich North America Chief Executive Officer Kristof Terryn. "While those traditional opportunities remain, Zurich, Accenture, Aon and many other businesses have pushed out those guardrails and proven that apprenticeships work across a wide range of corporate settings and roles. In all cycles, in every industry, all of us need talent with innovative ideas and fresh perspectives, and our talent pools want and deserve opportunities to develop and reach their potential. Apprenticeship delivers."

Since launching its national apprenticeship program in the U.S. in 2016, Accenture has onboarded over 2,000 apprentices in roles including cybersecurity, data engineering, cloud and platform engineering and has expanded its apprenticeship hiring goal to make up 20 percent of its U.S. entry-level roles.

"Through our apprenticeship program, we continue welcoming many remarkable individuals to Accenture and helping expand diversity in our industry," said Jimmy Etheredge, Accenture's chief executive officer of North America. "We are giving more people pathways to sustainable careers while gaining access to motivated new talent and the diversity we need to drive innovation. It's a win-win and I'm gratified to see the changes we can make happen working together in our communities to expand the model to other companies."

National Apprenticeship Week , which runs Nov. 14 - 20, 2022, is a nationwide celebration where industry, labor, equity, workforce, education and government leaders host events to showcase the successes and value of Registered Apprenticeships for rebuilding our economy, advancing racial and gender equity and supporting underserved communities. NAW in the U.S. is an opportunity to highlight how Registered Apprenticeships are a proven and industry-driven training model.

Throughout the week, Apprentice Networks will host daily events throughout the country.

Monday, Nov. 14 : Chicago and South Bloomington , Minnesota

Tuesday, Nov. 15 : Washington , D.C.

Wednesday, Nov. 16 : New York City

Thursday, Nov. 17 : Philadelphia

Friday, Nov. 18 : Houston and San Francisco

