EVENT: Is America Ready for a Multipolar World?

QI previews the G20 with leaders from Brazil, Singapore, South Africa, & more

FOR PLANNING PURPOSES: Monday, November 14 from 9:00-11:00 AM EST (Streaming)

WASHINGTON, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As world leaders gather next week for the G20, Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft will host a global discussion to delve into one of –if not the– defining dynamics at the summit: the emergence of new centers of power far from Washington.

Is America Ready for a Multipolar World? comes as the United States' position as the world's sole superpower appears to be slipping. Chinese power and reach continue to grow. Much of the Global South has adopted an independent position on the response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine as well as on America's effort to contain China's growth and influence.

The Quincy Institute will bring together political leaders and analysts from Brazil, Singapore, South Africa, and France to assess how America will fare in a world of shared leadership, and what it must do to flourish in this new reality. This global conversation will be livestreamed on Monday, November 14 from 9:00-11:00 AM EST. Media coverage is encouraged. Register here .

America's power and purpose is at a crossroads. Challengers of U.S. power – such as Russia's Putin – welcome a new world order. Does that mean, however, that America should seek to restore American primacy through military dominance? Is this even possible? Or is America better off shifting strategy toward managing a world of shared leadership?

WHO:

Naledi Pandor, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation for the Republic of South Africa

Celso Amorim , senior advisor to the Brazilian President-elect and former Foreign Minister and Minister of Defense of Brazil

Gérard Araud , former French Ambassador to the U.S. and Permanent Representative to the U.N.

David Kang , USC Professor of International Relations and Director of the Korean Studies Institute

Kishore Mahbubani , Distinguished Fellow at the National University of Singapore and former Ambassador to the U.N.

Katrina vanden Heuvel, Publisher of The Nation magazine.

WHEN: Monday, Nov. 14 from 9:00-11:00 AM EST

RSVP: Register

CONTACT: Jessica Rosenblum, Rosenblum@quincyinst.org , 202.279.0005

