THE US LBM FOUNDATION SUPPORTS HOUSING FOR WOUNDED VETERAN

$300,000 donation to the Gary Sinise Foundation supports the construction of a mortgage-free, specially adapted smart home for retired U.S. Army Captain Jason Church

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The US LBM Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded by leading specialty building materials distributor US LBM, recently donated $300,000 to the Gary Sinise Foundation to support the construction of a mortgage-free, specially adapted smart home for retired U.S. Army Captain Jason Church. The US LBM Foundation presented the donation to Church and his wife Bella at the US LBM Foundation's annual golf fundraiser in September.

The US LBM Foundation presents a $300,000 donation to the Gary Sinise Foundation to construct an adaptive smart home for retired U.S. Army Captain Jason Church. Pictured from left to right: Bella Church, Jason Church, US LBM Senior Vice President of Mergers & Acquisitions Jim Hooper, US LBM President and CEO L.T. Gibson and the Gary Sinise Foundation's Chief of Staff and Vice President of Marketing & Communications Cristin Bartter. (PRNewswire)

Captain Church had both of his legs severed below the knee in 2012 when an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) detonated while he was on a routine patrol in Afghanistan. A native of Wisconsin, he returned to the area after retiring from the Army and graduated with his law degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

The construction of the Church family home in the Milwaukee area is part of the Gary Sinise Foundation's R.I.S.E. (Restoring Independence, Supporting Empowerment) Program, which provides wounded veterans with adaptive housing. In addition to the US LBM Foundation's donation, US LBM's Wisconsin Building Supply is providing discounted materials to the project, which is expected to be completed in the spring of 2023. Over the past three years, the US LBM Foundation and US LBM's operating divisions have supported the construction of five other Project R.I.S.E. homes for wounded veterans in Florida, Tennessee and Texas.

"We are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to support our nation's veteran heroes and their families through our partnership with the Gary Sinise Foundation," said US LBM Foundation Chairman and US LBM President and CEO L.T. Gibson. "It was an honor to meet Jason and Bella at our golf event, and we remain inspired by his strength of character and service to our country."

Since its inception in 2013, the US LBM Foundation has provided more than $2 million to support organizations that honor veterans and their families, provide housing for those in need, support the development and health of children, aid victims of natural disasters and promote the prevention and treatment of diseases.

The US LBM Foundation is registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life in communities across the United States. The Foundation was established in 2013 by US LBM, a leader in the building materials industry, to help fulfill the company's mission of giving back in the communities where it operates. The US LBM Foundation supports causes and organizations through financial and in-kind donations that address critical community challenges, including economic development, housing, health care and human services. For more information, visit uslbmfoundation.org.

Contact:

Timothy Wirth

US LBM Communications

484-886-5705

tim.wirth@uslbm.com

(PRNewsfoto/The US LBM Foundation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The US LBM Foundation