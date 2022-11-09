InventHelp Inventor Develops Secure & Comfortable Ponytail Clamp (ALL 2673)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to secure hair into a ponytail style without the hassle of twisting and tying elastic bands," said an inventor, from Duluth, Ga., "so I invented the HALO CLIP. My convenient and comfortable design enables you to secure your ponytail in one quick motion. It also eliminates waste of money, resources, and frustration of hair ties popping while styling."

The invention provides an improved accessory for securing a ponytail hairstyle. In doing so, it eliminates the need to struggle with traditional elastic bands. As a result, it ensures that the hair remains in place and it could enhance the appearance of the hairstyle. The invention features a simple and effective design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for adults and children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

