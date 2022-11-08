Fresenius Medical Care North America Named Among 100 Healthiest Workplaces

Kidney care leader ranked No. 24 on list by Healthiest Employers

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA), the nation's leader in kidney care, has been named one of the Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America by Healthiest Employers for 2022.

With 70,000 full-time employees, FMCNA is the sixth-largest employer on the Healthiest Employers list and ranks No. 24 out of all companies.

"We are proud to offer our employees a workplace conducive to their health and wellbeing," said Bill Valle, CEO of Fresenius Medical Care North America. "It is an honor for our company to receive this additional recognition that reaffirms our commitment and love for our employees."

FMCNA promotes the health and prosperity of employees and families so they can thrive in life and at work, focusing on programs targeting employees' physical, emotional, financial, and social needs.

Employee wellbeing is connected to FMCNA's broad organizational goals, including diversity, equity, and inclusion, which FMCNA identified as a priority when it introduced Employee Resource Groups in 2021. More than 13,000 employees have also already participated in diversity, equity, and inclusion workshops.

FMCNA's expansive healthcare support includes free behavioral healthcare access, free virtual physical therapy programs, and virtual counseling options that include text therapy and gender-affirming care. FMCNA also offers Rally, a digital wellness experience which helps approximately 20,000 employees work on healthier eating and sleeping habits as well as stress management.

"Support for employees is paramount to meeting FMCNA's organizational goals," said Karen Kennedy, Senior Director of Global Benefits at FMCNA. "We take a holistic approach to providing resources that meet our employees' most present needs and improve their lives."

Since 2009, Healthiest Employers has compiled the Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America by assessing companies in six categories: culture and leadership commitment, foundational concepts, strategic planning, communications and marketing, programming and interventions, and reporting and analytics. Companies are also scored based on an essay submission and additional questions related to chronic conditions and workplace health. The national award takes the highest scoring applicants from all locations, company sizes, and industries.

FMCNA adds this honor to its recognition as one of the 100 Most Loved Workplaces in 2022 by Newsweek, the company's second consecutive appearance on the list. Newsweek ranked FMCNA No. 5 among healthcare employers and No. 73 overall in its rankings.

About Fresenius Medical Care North America

Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA) is the premier healthcare company focused on providing the highest quality care to people with renal and other chronic conditions. Through its industry-leading network of dialysis facilities and outpatient cardiac and vascular labs, Fresenius Medical Care North America provides coordinated healthcare services at pivotal care points for hundreds of thousands of chronically ill customers throughout the continent. As the world's largest fully integrated renal company, it offers specialty pharmacy and laboratory services, and manufactures and distributes the most comprehensive line of dialysis equipment, disposable products, and renal pharmaceuticals. For more information, visit the FMCNA website.

About Healthiest Employers

Springbuk is the preferred health intelligence platform for Healthiest Employers. This partnership brings clinical expertise, empowering us to move beyond recognition. With Springbuk, Healthiest Employers can help forward-thinking organizations to utilize more intelligent solutions for managing the health and well-being of their population.

About Springbuk

Springbuk is a leading-edge health analytics intelligence platform that empowers employers and consultants to optimize their investments in population health. The innovative solution offers deep analytic insights, allows data-informed decision-making, and provides strategic direction to maximize return on employee benefit investments.

