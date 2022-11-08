Emmy® Award-Winning Producer, Actress Wendy Raquel Robinson to Host the Inaugural HBCU Honors Awards Show

MIAMI, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural HBCU Honors award show will showcase the "Who's Who of HBCUs," and will celebrate the best and brightest HBCU alumni across various industries. The event will be held at the Black Archives-Historic Lyric Theater in Miami, Florida. Emmy award-winning actress and producer Wendy Raquel Robinson, a Howard University alumna, will host the all-star night of Black Excellence. The event will be broadcasted during Black History Month in February 2023.

As this year's HBCU Honors host, Robinson will light up the screen no less and captivate viewers. "I am thrilled to be a part of history as host of this incredible inaugural HBCU Award Show," Robinson said. "I'm a proud alumna of Howard University and I am ready for the exciting night that is for us, by us, and unapologetically celebrates us and our beloved HBCU lifestyle."

HBCU Honors will salute game-changers, innovators, legends, and history-makers. The event will pay tribute to HBCU alumni who have made an indelible mark on the Black community and beyond. With recent HBCU historic firsts including the inauguration of United States Vice-President Kamala Harris, these institutions of higher learning have been placed on the world's center stage.

"We are truly committed to telling incredible stories for the culture. And our HBCU honorees, these disruptors, epitomize the kind of great narratives that resonate in our community with pride," remarked HBCU Honors Executive Producer and Director Jessica Garrett Modkins, a North Carolina A&T State University alumna and the CEO of award-winning Hip Rock Star Advertising and Hip Rock Star Media .

During this renaissance of heightened visibility, there is no better time than now to celebrate and elevate the legacy of HBCUs and illustrious HBCU alumni. "Our amazing HBCU honorees and trailblazers embody HBCU excellence, crushing glass ceilings, driving equity and inclusion, challenging the status quo, dispelling stereotypes, and advancing the HBCU mission," said HBCU Honors Awards creator and former BET Networks Senior Vice-President Michelle M. Bailey, a Spelman College alumna.

Eight esteemed HBCU alumni will be lauded during the awards ceremony who have excelled to the highest levels respectively in the areas of aerospace and aviation, business, entrepreneurship, public service, media, entertainment, and academia. Visit www.hbcuhonors.com for more information.

