Nexelus continues to enhance its SaaS platform for Advertising, Marketing and Media Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the past 12 months Nexelus has introduced major enhancements to its cloud based operational platform. This includes Media Optimization and enhancements to its AP Workflow Automation product, apworks.ai.

Media Optimization

Agency media teams routinely expend significant time and effort to maintain various platforms/systems to handle underspend and changes in execution strategy. This involves rolling over or moving spend from one vendor to another or across different channels to ensure maximum performance and effectiveness.

Nexelus has introduced new Media Optimization functionality to make this process more efficient. This tool assists the user in a wizard driven approach to roll over or move spend across different vendors and channels using either a calendar view or by editing underlying placement details. Robust integration with the digital media ecosystem makes managing spend in various ad tech platforms much easier using a single UI.

AP Workflow Automation – apworks.ai

apworks.ai addresses the manual practice and high cost of Accounts Payable processing, using artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to automate and simplify the payables process for operations and finance teams.

This add-on product, released in Q4 2021, went through several enhancements based on initial adoption, especially by a large media management agency. Based on the Amazon tech stack, apworks.ai enables processing of all types of media, production and overhead vendor invoices with little to no human interaction. An easy-to-use dashboard guides users through the invoice lifecycle, providing seamless routing and approval of invoices.

Product Outlook for 2023

Planned enhancements to the Nexelus platform in 2023 include:

Enhancements to AP workflow automation (apworks.ai) for splitting invoices to streamline media invoice reconciliations

New auto-reversal functionality for project/job/campaign level journal entries

Enhancements to D365 integration

Enhancements to MS Power BI integration

Production/Job Management enhancements to revenue recognition rules and UI

New wizard driven User Interface for media campaign management, planning and buying

Expand the list of Digital Media AdTech integrations

About Nexelus

Nexelus provides cloud based operational software for marketing and advertising agencies. Nexelus' integrated SaaS platform helps agencies manage project, resource and campaign workflows with improved speed and efficiency, specifically with media planning/buying/bill/pay, estimates, costs, time, approvals, billing, revenues and profits. With offices in North America and Asia, Nexelus integrates with every major ERP/accounting system.

