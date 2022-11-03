Youturn Health Announces Partnership with Sure Med to Offer Education and Support for Behavioral Health and Substance Misuse

COPPELL, Texas, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Youturn Health, a virtual support program designed to help individuals and their family members manage behavioral health and substance misuse issues, announces a new partnership with Sure Med Compliance, a digital healthcare company dedicated to mitigating risk for patients and providers in pain management settings.

Patients of Sure Med's Perspectives in Care program will now have access to Youturn Health's virtual support program.

Nonmedical use of opioids and opioid analogs such as illegally manufactured fentanyl has soared in recent years, causing a nationwide health crisis. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that there were an estimated 100,306 drug overdose deaths in the United States during the 12-month period ending in April 2021, more than 75% of which involved an opioid.

Perspectives in CareSM, by Sure Med Compliance is a novel electronic patient-reported outcome (ePRO) platform that gathers key clinical and medicolegal insights from the patient in-between clinic visits and reports them back to the provider at the point of care. Sure Med's program helps identify patient risk and benefit, influencing safer prescribing decisions and mitigating risk to the provider by completing chart documentation.

Patients participating in Perspectives in CareSM will now have the option to access Youturn Health's virtual support program, which includes an online library of educational videos on stress, behavioral health, substance misuse, and grief and NAADAC-credentialed peer coaching support for the patient and their families.

Speaking on the partnership, John Bowman, CEO of Sure Med Compliance said "Providing health literacy programs in pain management settings is of one the key components of mitigating patient and provider risk. Our partnership with Youturn Health ensures that all patients have access to best-in-class education and coaching, underscoring our commitment to ending the overdose epidemic."

"Not everyone who uses pain medication will develop a dependency but adding this type of support to treat the underlying causes of potential substance misuse shows just how forward-thinking Sure Med is," said Hamilton Baiden, CEO of Youturn Health.

Youturn Health's partnership with Sure Med launched October 1.

About Sure Med

Based in Mobile, AL, Sure Med Compliance is a healthcare technology company, dedicated to creating safer exposures to controlled substances. Their novel digital health platform, Perspectives in CareSM has been shown in two clinical trials to improve provider and patient outcomes in pain management settings. They are currently offering a lifetime membership to Perspectives in CareSM, completely free, to the first 250 clinics to sign up. www.suremedcomplianace.com.

About Youturn Health

Youturn Health is a virtual support program to help individuals and families struggling with stress, substance misuse, suicidal ideation, and grief utilizing evidence-based strategies. Core components of the program include an online learning library, peer coaching, and care management where participants can quickly get support from trained healthcare professionals. Learn more at www.youturnhealth.com.

