Shop Now: RetailMeNot's Annual Holiday, Cash Back Day, Has Exclusive Offers From Over 2,500 Top Retailers

Shoppers can earn money back while they shop from thousands of retailers during the 48-hour savings event, marking the official kickoff to the holiday shopping season

RetailMeNot has its highest amount of brand partners yet for Cash Back Day, doubling the amount of Cash Back offers from top retailers, compared to last year

To date, RetailMeNot has paid shoppers nearly $1 million for its Cash Back Day events alone

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RetailMeNot, a Ziff Davis company, marks the start of RetailMeNot's fourth annual Cash Back Day event. The 48-hour savings event begins today and runs through 11:59 pm PT on November 4th. This year, over 2,500 retailers are participating with offers of up to 20% Cash Back at fan-favorite brands, featuring the highest amount of brand partners for the event yet.

RetailMeNot (PRNewswire)

Top brands like Amazon, Macy's, Walmart, Samsung, Groupon and Bose, among others, are offering exclusive deals for up to 5X Cash Back on apparel, tech, home decor, entertainment, travel, and more. To take advantage of these deals, simply log in or create an account at RetailMeNot, choose and activate an offer and make the purchase on the retailer's site as usual. Shoppers will receive their Cash Back reward in their RetailMeNot account where they can transfer via Venmo or PayPal within 45 days, getting money back in their pockets just in time for any last-minute holiday purchases.

Last year, shoppers earned an average of $18 cash back per order, and to date, RetailMeNot has paid its Cash Back members $40 million and counting. For even more savings this Cash Back Day, shoppers can also download the RetailMeNot Deal Finder browser extension, with access to exclusive Cash Back offers for Deal Finder users during the savings event.

"This holiday season, inflation is having a significant impact on shopping budgets," said Kristin McGrath, shopping expert at RetailMeNot. "RetailMeNot is putting cash back into shoppers' pockets to relieve some of the challenges they'll be facing this season, and Cash Back Day is a prime opportunity to get ahead of the holiday shopping hustle and enjoy savings in the form of cash back for later purchases."

Thousands of cash back offers are available starting today, including:

Amazon - 20% Cash Back on Amazon devices

Ancestry.com - 20% Cash Back

Aveda - 14% Cash Back

Bare Minerals - 20% Cash Back

Bose - 10% Cash Back

Dr. Martens - 12% Cash Back

Elf Cosmetics - 20% Cash Back

Estee Lauder - 14% Cash Back

Freshly - 20% Cash Back

GNC - 20% Cash Back

HOKA - 10% Cash Back

Hotwire - 12% Cash Back

Instacart - 10% Cash Back for New Customers

Lowe's - 8% Cash Back

Macy's - 15% Cash Back

Michaels - 10% Cash Back

Moroccanoil - 10% Cash Back

Nasty Gal - 20% Cash Back

Net-a-Porter - 14% Cash Back

Origins - 20% Cash Back

Princess Polly - 20% Cash Back

Ray-Ban - 10% Cash Back

Reebok - 30% Cash Back

Samsung - 12% Cash Back

Stuart Weitzman - 12% Cash Back

StubHub - 10% Cash Back

Sunglass Hut - 10% Cash Back

Ted Baker - 16% Cash Back

Viator.com - 20% Cash Back

Walmart - 5% Cash Back

Zales - 16% Cash Back

Visit cashbackday.com to view the complete list of Cash Back Day offers, and follow along on RetailMeNot's Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for more updates throughout the event.

About RetailMeNot:

RetailMeNot is a leading savings destination bringing people and the things they love together through savings with retailers, brands and restaurants. RetailMeNot makes everyday life more affordable through online and in-store coupon codes, cash back offers, and the RetailMeNot Deal Finder™ browser extension. To learn more, visit https://www.retailmenot.com/ or follow @RetailMeNot on social media.

About Ziff Davis:

Ziff Davis (Nasdaq: ZD) is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity, and martech. For more information, visit www.ziffdavis.com .

Press Contact:

ALISON BROD MARKETING + COMMUNICATIONS

retailmenot@alisonbrodmc.com

212-230-1800

Related Links: www.retailmenot.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RetailMeNot