LivePerson honored in Inc.'s inaugural Power Partner Awards for B2B excellence

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN), a global leader in customer engagement solutions, was named one of the world's top B2B companies for Marketing and Advertising in Inc. Business Media's first-ever Power Partner Awards, recognizing B2B organizations across the world that have proven track records helping businesses succeed and grow.

Inc.'s list highlights companies across industries that empower entrepreneurs and enterprises to do what they do best. Honored companies received top marks from their customer brands for being instrumental to their successes and helping them fulfill their core missions.

LivePerson partners with many of the world's top brands — telcos, retailers, banking and financial services institutions, travel and hospitality companies, and more — to drive better outcomes through AI-powered customer engagement . Brands using its Conversational Cloud platform have seen results including up to 20% increases in average order value and customer satisfaction scores, up to 10x online sales conversions versus traditional websites, and 50% lower labor costs and agent attrition.

"Simply put, we succeed when our customer brands succeed," said Rob LoCascio, founder and CEO of LivePerson. "We're excited to earn this recognition of our consistent record delivering measurable results to brands through our customer engagement solutions."

Inc. partnered with social and media intelligence platform Meltwater to develop a proprietary methodology that uses sentiment from online conversations about organizations and translates it into numerical scores. Thousands of companies were evaluated on commitment, reliability, trust, creativity, supportiveness, and other virtues that offer value to clients. Inc. also conducted surveys to gather client testimonials as part of the process.

"Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on at various steps of their organization's journey. Partners that possess a demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business Media.

To view the complete Power Partners Awards list, visit Inc.'s website . For more information about Conversational AI and customer engagement solutions, visit LivePerson's website .

About Inc. Business Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About LivePerson

LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) is a global leader in customer engagement solutions. We create AI-powered digital experiences that feel Curiously Human. Our customers — including leading brands like HSBC, Orange, and GM Financial — have conversations with millions of consumers as personally as they would with one. Our Conversational Cloud platform powers nearly a billion conversational interactions every month, providing a uniquely rich data set to build connections that reduce costs, increase revenue, and are anything but artificial. Fast Company named us the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the world. To talk with us or our Conversational AI, please visit liveperson.com .

