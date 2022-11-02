IEEE-USA Sets Sail With Once-in-a-Lifetime 50th Anniversary Caribbean Cruise

Bookings available now at cruise.ieeeusa.org

WASHINGTON, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IEEE-USA invites members and guests to join us for a very special 50th Anniversary Cruise aboard Royal Caribbean's Independence of the Seas as we celebrate 50 years of service to U.S. IEEE members.

IEEE-USA 50th Anniversary Cruise on Royal Caribbean's Independence of the Seas (PRNewswire)

This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to celebrate IEEE- USA's 50th Anniversary in a truly unique and memorable way

From 16-20 October 2023, this four-night cruise will set sail from sunny Orlando, FL (Port Canaveral), for the tropical beauty of the Bahamas, including stops in Nassau and CocoCay. Our celebration will feature exclusive events, food and live entertainment, nightly group dining, four informative, fast-paced and insightful "Lightning Sessions" on a variety of interesting topics, and scheduled meetups, but guests will also have time to enjoy everything the remarkable ship has to offer.

"Since 1973, IEEE-USA has been a career champion and voice in our nation's capital for IEEE's U.S. members," said Deborah Cooper, 2022 IEEE-USA President. "This cruise provides a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for members and volunteers to celebrate IEEE-USA's 50th Anniversary in a truly unique and memorable way."

Setting sail from Florida's Space Coast – home to the Kennedy Space Center – Royal Caribbean's Independence of the Seas features a plethora of modern amenities. Guests can enjoy the unique cuisine of 12 onboard restaurants, multiple bars and lounges, four swimming pools, six whirlpools, the FlowRider surfing simulator, The Perfect Storm waterslides, laser tag, a rock-climbing wall, a full-service spa and much more.

"The passion and dedication of U.S. IEEE members over the last 50 years are what have made IEEE-USA the incredible organization it is today," said Ed Palacio, 2022 IEEE-USA President-Elect. "We're excited to celebrate that – and the next 50 years to come – with a truly special event that you won't want to miss."

For more information about the IEEE-USA 50th Anniversary Cruise or to book your stateroom today, please visit cruise.ieeeusa.org.

If you'd like to get your company involved in this unique opportunity, sponsorship packages are also available at cruise.ieeeusa.org/sponsorship.

About IEEE- USA :

IEEE-USA serves the public good and promotes the careers and public policy interests of over 150,000 engineering, computing and technology professionals who are U.S. members of IEEE, the world's largest technical professional organization.

