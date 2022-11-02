Clario Extends Lead in Delivering Decentralized (DCT) and Hybrid Clinical Trials

New data shows Clario has helped more than 2.6 million patients participate in life changing clinical trials for innovative new medicines through decentralized and hybrid technology solutions

More than 1000 compounds: Number of potential medicines tested using Clario remote data collection technologies

Over 2.6 million patients: Number of participants in Clario DCTs

More than 4000 clinical trials: Number of studies that have leveraged Clario DCT/hybrid technologies

Nearly 20 years: Amount of time Clario has been providing remote data collection technologies

Data privacy and quality: Clario's decades of technological and scientific expertise drive trust

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clario, a healthcare technology company that delivers the leading endpoint solutions for decentralized (DCT), hybrid and site-based clinical trials, today announced the release of new data that confirms its leadership as a provider of remote data collection technologies that enable decentralized and hybrid clinical trials. Clario remote data collection technologies have been leveraged by over 2.6 million study participants in more than 4000 clinical trials to test over 1000 compounds across multiple therapeutic areas and geographies in the nearly 20 years the company has been providing these solutions.

"Clario recognized 20 years ago that there was a need to develop tools and technology to enable data collection for clinical trials outside the clinical setting. We saw that patients and sponsors needed more flexibility and released our first technology for remote data collection," explained Terry Burke, Executive Vice President, eCOA at Clario. "Since then, we have continued to develop and provide a variety of solutions for secure, remote data collection, so we were well positioned to help our customers from the very onset of the pandemic, minimizing disruption to patients' lives and maximizing trial continuity. And, as we look forward, the demand for hybrid trials is only increasing with the demand for greater efficiency in clinical trial operations."

Clario DCT technologies span the company's solution categories including eCOA, Medical Imaging, Cardiac Safety, Respiratory and Precision Motion, giving customers a full range of options from a single provider, potentially reducing the number of technology vendors involved with their studies. All Clario remote data collection technologies are designed from the patient perspective because study participants, rather than trained clinicians, will be responsible for collecting the critical endpoint data that influences the conclusions of the trial.

"We are proud that Clario DCT technologies decrease the pain and complexity of recruitment, enrollment and participation and help open up research to communities around the world, increasing diversity and inclusion in clinical research," said Jay Ferro, Chief Information and Technology Officer at Clario. "At the same time, it is our responsibility to be vigilant about data privacy and maintaining data quality with new endpoint data collection methods. With our track record of success and decades of technological and scientific expertise, we can provide our customers with solutions they can trust for their DCTs and hybrid clinical trials."

