Alkami Announces Keynote Lineup for Co:lab 2023

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for banks and credit unions in the U.S., today announced the keynote speakers for its annual conference, Alkami Co:lab 2023 , being held in Grapevine, TX, April 3-5, 2023. The event is known for bringing together the best minds in the industry to examine key trends and digital innovation strategies for financial institutions.

"Banks and credit unions deserve digital banking solutions that work as hard as they do to earn and develop customer trust," said Alex Shootman, CEO, Alkami. "Co:lab is where the best and the brightest in the industry gather to share their experiences and insights, collaborate around challenges and solutions, and accelerate innovation to make digital banking the primary growth channel for financial institutions."

This year's event will feature two prominent digital banking visionaries and a thought-provoking stand-up star:

Jim Marous , co-publisher of The Financial Brand, owner of the Digital Banking Report—and one of the most respected experts on banking trends—will deliver in-depth research and actionable insights on next-generation financial services with passion and enthusiasm. co-publisher of The Financial Brand, owner of the Digital Banking Report—and one of the most respected experts on banking trends—will deliver in-depth research and actionable insights on next-generation financial services with passion and enthusiasm.

Scott Klososky , founding partner of digital strategy firm Future Point of View, will focus on the intersection of humanity and digital transformation. He's known for accurately predicting the next digital trends and explaining the opportunities they present for the economy and society. founding partner of digital strategy firm Future Point of View, will focus on the intersection of humanity and digital transformation. He's known for accurately predicting the next digital trends and explaining the opportunities they present for the economy and society.

Michael Jr. , is a stand-up star who helps audiences laugh, think, and discover and activate their purpose. His combination of dynamic storytelling with thought-provoking life principles has landed him on The Tonight Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live and at keynotes and comedy stages far and wide. is a stand-up star who helps audiences laugh, think, and discover and activate their purpose. His combination of dynamic storytelling with thought-provoking life principles has landed him on The Tonight Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live and at keynotes and comedy stages far and wide.

Alkami CMO, Allison Cerra, added, "Alkami is giving a voice to the future of digital banking. Together with our clients, fintech partners and digital banking leaders from across the industry, we come together to form Co:lab—a place where collaboration and innovation converge to shape what's next for the industry."

The event will also feature leading banks and credit unions from across the country sharing their digital transformation stories, while numerous breakout sessions will further explore the hottest topics and trends impacting the industry today, with learning tracks focused on retail banking, business banking, and data analytics and marketing. Throughout the event, conference attendees will enjoy networking opportunities to connect with some of the fastest-growing banks and credit unions in the country and the most innovative technology partners in the industry.

About Alkami

Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the United States that enables clients to grow confidently, adapt quickly and build thriving digital communities. Alkami helps clients transform through retail and business banking, digital account opening and digital loan origination, payment fraud prevention, and data analytics and engagement solutions. To learn more, visit www.alkami.com .

