WorkWave Acquires TaskEasy, a Leading Automated Field Service Marketplace

HOLMDEL, N.J., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkWave®, a leading provider of SaaS software solutions that support every stage of a service business's life cycle, today announced it has acquired TaskEasy , one of the nation's leading service marketplaces for rental property owners. Traditionally, TaskEasy has focused on lawn and yard maintenance, snow clearing, interior cleaning and pool maintenance for single-family rental properties, but as part of the WorkWave family, will be able to expand its service offerings to include any home service, using WorkWave's vast network of customers to complete this work.

TaskEasy connects single-family rental and commercial property owners with contractors through its mobile marketplace. Combining WorkWave's field service solutions with the TaskEasy marketplace platform will give WorkWave's service customers exclusive access to the service work in their local area, helping its customers grow without the costly expense of sales, marketing and advertising.

"This acquisition is in keeping with our strategy of buying leading companies that, when brought into the WorkWave family, directly contribute to giving our customers a competitive advantage over non-WorkWave customers in their local area," said David F. Giannetto, CEO of WorkWave. "TaskEasy is a best-in-class technology that directly contributes to our customers' growth by providing them with access to a steady stream of new customers that are only available to WorkWave's customer base. This will further strengthen our relationship with our customers because as they succeed and grow, WorkWave succeeds and grows."

TaskEasy works with the largest single-family home rental brands and hundreds of the largest property managers across the United States, facilitating services at millions of properties in over 12,000 cities. Large residential and commercial property portfolio owners can leverage TaskEasy's suite of APIs and digital tools to manage their properties across the country and homeowners can order and manage services at the click of a button.

"TaskEasy is the first company to automate and consolidate the service work required to maintain thousands of rental properties across North America, sustaining their value and keeping them safe for residents," said Ken Davis, TaskEasy founder & CEO. "We are thrilled to join together with WorkWave so we can utilize WorkWave's dense, national customer base to fulfill any type of service work required, while also accelerating growth for WorkWave's entire small to midsize customer base."

TaskEasy's current services offered include all aspects of lawn care and yard maintenance, snow clearing, vacant property interior cleaning and pool cleaning. Together with WorkWave, they will expand their offerings to include pest control and any other service work required by these properties.

About WorkWave

For nearly 40 years, WorkWave has been building best practices into its market-leading field service and last mile software solutions to allow best-in-class companies to grow their business, service their customers and maximize their money. Its solutions empower service-oriented companies to reach their full potential through scalable, cloud-based software solutions that support every stage of a business life cycle, including marketing, sales, service delivery, customer interaction and financial transactions. WorkWave is a trusted partner for thousands of customers across a wide variety of industries, including pest control, lawn care, cleaning and janitorial, security, HVAC, plumbing and electrical, and last mile delivery. WorkWave's award-winning culture and solutions have been recognized in the SaaS Awards, the Cloud Awards, the American Business Awards, the NJBIZ Best Places to Work Awards, and the Stevie Awards for Great Employers. For more information, visit workwave.com .

About TaskEasy

TaskEasy's mission is to facilitate automated yard care and maintenance solutions for institutional residential and commercial properties. In just six years, TaskEasy has become the leading services marketplace, creating proprietary software that automates and simplifies how property maintenance services are ordered and managed. From institutional residential and commercial property portfolio owners with tens of thousands of properties down to individual homes, TaskEasy utilizes their network of over 15,000 independent contractors – representing over seventy-five thousand workers – across all of North America, to keep properties well serviced, safe and sustain their value. For more information, visit taskeasy.com .

