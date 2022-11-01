Truckstop Proudly Supports the 2022 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree

"People's Tree" will spread holiday joy on the journey from North Carolina to Washington, D.C.

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, a different national forest provides a tree to light up the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol building for the holiday season. The National Forests in North Carolina, in partnership with nonprofit partner Choose Outdoors, will bring the 2022 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree from the Pisgah National Forest to Washington, D.C, with support from sponsors, including Truckstop, a trusted provider of technology solutions and services that empower freight professionals—carriers, brokers, and shippers of all sizes—to run their businesses from start to finish.

The 78-foot-tall Red Spruce will be harvested on the Pisgah National Forest in early November and prepared for the nearly 1,000-mile expedition. With the theme "From the mountains to the sea," the journey will begin Nov. 5 from Western North Carolina Agricultural Center in Fletcher, N.C. and will include a series of outdoor community celebrations across North Carolina and Virginia before being delivered to the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 18. The tree will then be decorated with handmade ornaments and tree skirts specially created by North Carolinians. Smaller companion trees also will be provided to decorate offices inside the U.S. Capitol building and other sites throughout Washington, D.C.

Truckstop is proud to support the 2022 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree program along with this year's chosen tree hauler, and Truckstop customer, Hardy Brothers Inc. throughout the 14-stop journey to the U.S. capitol and back home to Siloam, North Carolina.

"We are beyond grateful for the partners who play a vital role in bringing the tree to Washington. D.C," said James Melonas, Forest Supervisor, National Forests in North Carolina.

"We are incredibly honored to be a part of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree initiative, which provides the opportunity to celebrate the spirit of the season and the hard work of so many program volunteers both locally and nationally," said Kendra Tucker, chief executive officer, Truckstop. "The opportunity to support Hardy Brothers, Inc. as they haul one of the most iconic symbols of the season to our nation's Capitol is humbling and a testament to our core mission, which is to empower our customers with vital solutions to keep their business moving and improve their bottom line."

"The annual journey is only possible with the help of strong community partnerships throughout North Carolina and beyond state lines," said Bruce Ward, president of Choose Outdoors. "We're grateful for the time and resources Truckstop is providing to help make this the best year yet."

The initiative is made possible with cash and in-kind contributions from large and small companies and volunteers locally and across America who provide vital support of time and resources.

