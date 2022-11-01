TINECO TACKLES DIRTY CARPET MESSES WITH NEW CARPET ONE SPOT

Smart Home Innovator Introduces A New Way to Spot Clean with Wireless Carpet Cleaner

SEATTLE, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tineco, a leading pioneer in floor care and smart home appliances, announced today the expansion of its carpet cleaner portfolio with the compact and portable CARPET ONE Spot. This new introduction builds on the recently launched carpet cleaning series including CARPET ONE, CARPET ONE PRO, and iCarpet, and further demonstrates Tineco's commitment to developing smarter cleaning solutions that offer consumers professional quality cleaning that can be used at home whenever and wherever needed.

CARPET ONE Spot will effectively clean stained, dirty spots on a variety of surfaces including carpets, upholstery, stairs, or car interior. With the innovative Spot Mode and Tineco's proprietary iLoop™ Smart Sensor Technology, the device will detect, scrub and remove tough stains all by itself, without the need for frequent, manual scrubbing to clean the area. Based on the mess detected, the lightweight device automatically adjusts the roller speed and water flow to deliver a confident clean.

Additional core features include:

Cordless and Portable: With up to 40 minutes of runtime to tackle larger areas, users can easily transport the wireless device wherever the mess is located.

Two Surface Settings and Three S mart Modes : This portable machine precisely targets any need. For a serious step up in convenience, users select either carpet or upholstery, then use Auto, Spot, or Suction modes for the type and level of cleaning needed.

Self-Cleaning Capabilities: The CARPET ONE Spot plugs into the cleaning dock to uniquely remove dirt and odor from both the hoses and brushes to ensure the unit is clean and ready to tackle the next mess.

Intuitive LED Screen & Voice Prompts : The LED screen will turn from red to blue to indicate the area is fully clean. When the cleaning job is done, voice prompts will alert the user, too.

Compact Design: The compact, thoughtful design makes for easy charging and storage.

"As we continue to innovate floor care solutions that make tackling life's messes easier, we're excited to be expanding our suite of carpet cleaner products with the launch of CARPET ONE Spot," shared Todd Manegold, General Manager of Tineco North America. "Featuring unparalleled technologies, such as a unique Spot Mode and a more thorough self-cleaning function, we expect consumers to love our 'Spot' – especially parents and pet owners."

CARPET ONE Spot is now available for purchase on Amazon.com and Tineco.com for $499. In addition, Tineco will be offering a CARPET ONE Essentials model for $399.

To learn more about Tineco and its full portfolio of floor care solutions, visit https://www.tineco.com.

About Tineco

Founded in 1998, Tineco has driven innovation in the smart appliance category by specializing in creating intelligent technology to make everyday home products easier to use. Today, Tineco has quickly shifted to be a leader in the smart gadgets category with its intelligent cleaning solutions – PURE ONE vacuums, FLOOR ONE wet/dry vacuums and CARPET ONE carpet cleaners – and all-new kitchen appliance – TOASTY ONE.

For more information, please visit https://www.tineco.com.

