Sunoco LP Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results

Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
  • Reports third quarter results including net income of $83 million, Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $276 million and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted(1) of $196 million
  • Executes a definitive agreement to acquire Peerless Oil & Chemicals, Inc., a leading terminal operator and refined product logistics business in Puerto Rico
  • Increases full-year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2) guidance to $845 to $865 million

DALLAS, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) ("SUN" or the "Partnership") today reported financial and operating results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022.

Sunoco LP Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sunoco LP)
Sunoco LP Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sunoco LP)(PRNewswire)
Financial and Operational Highlights

For the three months ended September 30, 2022, net income was $83 million versus $104 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the quarter was $276 million compared with $198 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA(1) reflects higher reported fuel margins and the impact of recent acquisitions.

Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted(1), for the quarter was $196 million, compared to $146 million a year ago.

The Partnership sold approximately 2.0 billion gallons of fuel in the third quarter of 2022, up approximately 1% from the third quarter of 2021.  Fuel margin for all gallons sold was 13.9 cents per gallon for the quarter compared to 11.3 cents per gallon a year ago.

Distribution and Coverage

On October 25, 2022, the Board of Directors of SUN's general partner declared a distribution for the third quarter of 2022 of $0.8255 per unit, or $3.3020 per unit on an annualized basis.  The distribution will be paid on November 18, 2022 to common unitholders of record on November 4, 2022.  SUN's current quarter cash coverage was 2.2 times and trailing twelve months coverage was 1.8 times.

Liquidity and Leverage

At September 30, 2022, SUN had $704 million of borrowings against its revolving credit facility and other long-term debt of $2.7 billion.  The Partnership maintained liquidity of approximately $789 million at the end of the quarter under its $1.5 billion revolving credit facility.  SUN's leverage ratio of net debt to Adjusted EBITDA(1), calculated in accordance with its credit facility, was 3.7 times at the end of the third quarter.

Capital Spending

SUN's total capital expenditures for the third quarter were $42 million, which included $31 million for growth capital and $11 million for maintenance capital.  For the full-year 2022, SUN expects growth capital expenditures of approximately $150 million and maintenance capital expenditures of approximately $50 million.

Peerless Oil & Chemicals, Inc. Acquisition

On October 28, 2022 the Partnership executed a definitive agreement to acquire Peerless Oil & Chemicals, Inc. ("Peerless") for $70 million, subject to customary working capital adjustments. Peerless is an established terminal operator that distributes fuel products to over 100 locations within Puerto Rico and throughout the Caribbean.  The Partnership expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to unitholders.  The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter, subject to customary closing conditions, and will be funded using amounts available under SUN's revolving credit facility.

SUN's segment results and other supplementary data are provided after the financial tables below.

(1)

Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, are non-GAAP financial measures of performance that have limitations and should not be considered as a substitute for net income. Please refer to the discussion and tables under "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures" later in this news release for a discussion of our use of Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, and a reconciliation to net income.

(2)

A reconciliation of non-GAAP forward looking information to corresponding GAAP measures cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent difficulty in quantifying certain amounts due to a variety of factors, including the unpredictability of commodity price movements and future charges or reversals outside the normal course of business which may be significant.

Earnings Conference Call

Sunoco LP management will hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Central time (10:00 a.m. Eastern time) to discuss results and recent developments.  To participate, dial 877-407-6184 (toll free) or 201-389-0877 approximately 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask for the Sunoco LP conference call. The call will also be accessible live and for later replay via webcast in the Investor Relations section of Sunoco's website at www.SunocoLP.com under Webcasts and Presentations.

Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) is a master limited partnership with core operations that include the distribution of motor fuel to approximately 10,000 convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers and distributors located in more than 40 U.S. states and territories as well as refined product transportation and terminalling assets. SUN's general partner is owned by Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET).

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include certain statements concerning expectations for the future that are forward-looking statements as defined by federal law. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond management's control. An extensive list of factors that can affect future results are discussed in the Partnership's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  In addition to the risks and uncertainties previously disclosed, the Partnership has also been, or may in the future be, impacted by new or heightened risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent instability in commodity prices, and we cannot predict the length and ultimate impact of those risks.  The Partnership undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information or events.

The information contained in this press release is available on our website at www.SunocoLP.com

Contacts
Investors:
Scott Grischow, Treasurer, Vice President – Investor Relations and Mergers & Acquisitions
(214) 840-5660, scott.grischow@sunoco.com

James Heckler, Director – Investor Relations and Corporate Finance
(214) 840-5415, james.heckler@sunoco.com

Media:
Alexis Daniel, Manager – Communications
(214) 981-0739, alexis.daniel@sunoco.com

– Financial Schedules Follow –

SUNOCO LP
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in millions)
(unaudited)



September 30,
2022


December 31,
2021

Assets




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$                       196


$                         25

Accounts receivable, net

730


526

Receivables from affiliates

10


12

Inventories, net

776


534

Other current assets

151


95

Total current assets

1,863


1,192





Property and equipment

2,675


2,581

Accumulated depreciation

(1,007)


(914)

Property and equipment, net

1,668


1,667

Other assets:




Finance lease right-of-use assets, net

9


9

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

514


517

Goodwill

1,588


1,568





Intangible assets

990


902

Accumulated amortization

(396)


(360)

Intangible assets, net

594


542

Other noncurrent assets

209


188

Investment in unconsolidated affiliate

129


132

Total assets

$                    6,574


$                    5,815

Liabilities and equity




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$                       868


$                       515

Accounts payable to affiliates

110


59

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

326


291

Operating lease current liabilities

19


19

Current maturities of long-term debt


6

Total current liabilities

1,323


890

Operating lease noncurrent liabilities

519


521

Revolving line of credit

704


581

Long-term debt, net

2,670


2,668

Advances from affiliates

117


126

Deferred tax liability

151


114

Other noncurrent liabilities

112


104

Total liabilities

5,596


5,004

Commitments and contingencies




Equity:




Limited partners:




Common unitholders

   (83,763,300 units issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and

    83,670,950 units issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021)

978


811

Class C unitholders - held by subsidiaries

   (16,410,780 units issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and

    December 31, 2021)


Total equity

978


811

Total liabilities and equity

$                    6,574


$                    5,815

SUNOCO LP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Dollars in millions, except per unit data)
(unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,


2022


2021


2022


2021

Revenues:








Motor fuel sales

$               6,468


$              4,666


$            19,423


$            12,321

Non motor fuel sales

90


79


282


218

Lease income

36


34


106


103

Total revenues

6,594


4,779


19,811


12,642

Cost of sales and operating expenses:








Cost of sales

6,261


4,472


18,703


11,631

General and administrative

29


28


86


79

Other operating

86


70


250


192

Lease expense

16


15


47


44

Gain on disposal of assets

(3)


(4)


(8)


(12)

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

55


45


151


135

Total cost of sales and operating expenses

6,444


4,626


19,229


12,069

Operating income

150


153


582


573

Other income (expense):








Interest expense, net

(49)


(40)


(135)


(124)

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate

1


1


3


3

Loss on extinguishment of debt




(7)

Income before income taxes

102


114


450


445

Income tax expense

19


10


30


21

Net income and comprehensive income

$                    83


$                 104


$                 420


$                 424









Net income per common unit:








Basic

$                 0.76


$                1.01


$                4.32


$                4.38

Diluted

$                 0.75


$                1.00


$                4.27


$                4.33









Weighted average common units outstanding:








Basic

83,763,064


83,352,123


83,728,153


83,348,540

Diluted

84,831,037


84,549,277


84,769,526


84,364,321









Cash distributions per common unit

$             0.8255


$            0.8255


$            2.4765


$            2.4765

Key Operating Metrics

The following information is intended to provide investors with a reasonable basis for assessing our historical operations, but should not serve as the only criteria for predicting our future performance.

The key operating metrics by segment and accompanying footnotes set forth below are presented for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 and have been derived from our historical consolidated financial statements.


Three Months Ended September 30,


2022



2021


Fuel Distribution
and Marketing


All Other


Total



Fuel Distribution
and Marketing


All Other


Total


(dollars and gallons in millions, except gross profit per gallon)

Revenues:













Motor fuel sales

$           6,270


$           198


$       6,468



$          4,499


$           167


$       4,666

Non motor fuel sales

29


61


90



21


58


79

Lease income

35


1


36



33


1


34

Total revenues

$           6,334


$           260


$       6,594



$          4,553


$           226


$       4,779

Cost of Sales:













Motor fuel sales

$           6,062


$           170


$       6,232



$          4,283


$           152


$       4,435

Non motor fuel sales

2


27


29



9


28


37

Lease







Total cost of sales

$          6,064


$          197


$       6,261



$          4,292


$           180


$       4,472

Net income and comprehensive income





$            83







$          104

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$              250


$             26


$          276



$             186


$             12


$          198

Operating Data:













Total motor fuel gallons sold





1,986







1,971

Motor fuel gross profit cents per gallon (2)





           13.9 ¢







           11.3 ¢

The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income and Adjusted EBITDA to Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:


Three Months Ended September 30,


2022


2021


(in millions)

Segment Adjusted EBITDA




Fuel distribution and marketing

$                 250


$                 186

All other

26


12

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

276


198

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

(55)


(45)

Interest expense, net

(49)


(40)

Non-cash unit-based compensation expense

(4)


(5)

Gain on disposal of assets

3


4

Unrealized loss on commodity derivatives

(23)


(2)

Inventory adjustments

(40)


9

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate

1


1

Adjusted EBITDA related to unconsolidated affiliate

(2)


(3)

Other non-cash adjustments

(5)


(3)

Income tax expense

(19)


(10)

Net income and comprehensive income

$                   83


$                 104





Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$                 276


$                 198

Adjusted EBITDA related to unconsolidated affiliate

(2)


(3)

Distributable cash flow from unconsolidated affiliate

2


3

Cash interest expense

(46)


(39)

Current income tax expense

(24)


(4)

Maintenance capital expenditures

(11)


(10)

Distributable Cash Flow

195


145

Transaction-related expenses

1


1

Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted (1)

$                 196


$                 146





Distributions to Partners:




Limited Partners

$                   69


$                   69

General Partners

18


18

Total distributions to be paid to partners

$                   87


$                   87

Common Units outstanding - end of period

83.8


83.4

Distribution coverage ratio (3)

2.24x


1.68x





(1) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion expense, allocated non-cash compensation expense, unrealized gains and losses on commodity derivatives and inventory adjustments, and certain other operating expenses reflected in net income that we do not believe are indicative of ongoing core operations, such as gain or loss on disposal of assets and non-cash impairment charges. We define Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, as Adjusted EBITDA less cash interest expense, including the accrual of interest expense related to our long-term debt which is paid on a semi-annual basis, current income tax expense, maintenance capital expenditures and other non-cash adjustments.

We believe Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, are useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance because:

  • Adjusted EBITDA is used as a performance measure under our revolving credit facility;
  • securities analysts and other interested parties use such metrics as measures of financial performance, ability to make distributions to our unitholders and debt service capabilities;
  • our management uses them for internal planning purposes, including aspects of our consolidated operating budget, and capital expenditures; and
  • Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, provides useful information to investors as it is a widely accepted financial indicator used by investors to compare partnership performance, and as it provides investors an enhanced perspective of the operating performance of our assets and the cash our business is generating.

Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, are not recognized terms under GAAP and do not purport to be alternatives to net income (loss) as measures of operating performance or to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, have limitations as analytical tools, and one should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations include:

  • they do not reflect our total cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;SUN
  • they do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital;
  • they do not reflect interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our revolving credit facility or senior notes;
  • although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash requirements for such replacements; and
  • as not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA reflects amounts for the unconsolidated affiliate based on the same recognition and measurement methods used to record equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate. Adjusted EBITDA related to unconsolidated affiliate excludes the same items with respect to the unconsolidated affiliate as those excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, such as interest, taxes, depreciation, depletion, amortization and other non-cash items. Although these amounts are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA related to unconsolidated affiliate, such exclusion should not be understood to imply that we have control over the operations and resulting revenues and expenses of such affiliate. We do not control our unconsolidated affiliate; therefore, we do not control the earnings or cash flows of such affiliate. The use of Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA related to unconsolidated affiliate as an analytical tool should be limited accordingly. Inventory adjustments that are excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA represent changes in lower of cost or market reserves on the Partnership's inventory. These amounts are unrealized valuation adjustments applied to fuel volumes remaining in inventory at the end of the period.

(2) Excludes the impact of inventory adjustments consistent with the definition of Adjusted EBITDA.

(3) The distribution coverage ratio for a period is calculated as the non-GAAP measure of Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, divided by distributions expected to be paid to partners of Sunoco LP in respect of such a period.



