Stout Acquires Vantage Point Advisors

CHICAGO, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stout has announced the acquisition of Vantage Point Advisors, Inc., a leading provider of business valuation services for tax reporting and compliance, financial reporting, transaction advisory, fairness and solvency opinions, litigation support, and other business advisory services.

Stout is a global investment bank and advisory firm, specializing in corporate finance, valuation, financial disputes, and investigations. (PRNewsFoto/Stout) (PRNewswire)

The acquisition strengthens Stout's business valuation capabilities within the life science and technology industries as well as its presence on the West Coast and in Texas, further solidifying Stout as one of the largest and most sophisticated valuation practices in the country.

Stout welcomes an experienced team of professionals, led by its Founder and CEO, Todd Poling, and President, Brent Glova, who were named Managing Directors in Stout's Valuation Advisory group. In addition, Glova was named the leader of Stout's San Diego office, the company's 26th office globally.

"The deep industry experience and technical knowledge of the Vantage Point Advisors team complements and broadens Stout's service capabilities within the life science and technology industries," said Gregory O'Hara, President of Stout's Valuation Advisory group. "In addition, Vantage Point Advisors has a strong presence on the West Coast and in Texas and will provide additional support to our clients within those geographic regions."

"Joining Stout will enable us to provide a wider range of advisory services to our clients, including investment banking, transaction diligence, technical accounting, and dispute resolution capabilities," said Todd Poling, Managing Director. "Vantage Point Advisors' culture aligns well with Stout in terms of providing reliable, timely, and high-quality service in a rewarding and challenging work environment, making this an excellent fit."

The transaction represents Stout's latest acquisition since Audax Private Equity invested in the company in November 2021, and the acquisition became effective on October 21, 2022. Winston & Strawn LLP served as legal counsel, and KPMG provided financial and tax diligence services to Stout. Breakwater Law Group served as legal counsel to Vantage Point Advisors.

About Stout

Stout is a global investment bank and advisory firm specializing in corporate finance, transaction advisory, valuation, financial disputes, claims, and investigations. We serve a range of clients, from public corporations to privately held companies in numerous industries. Our clients and their advisors rely on our premier expertise, deep industry knowledge, and unparalleled responsiveness on complex matters. Learn about our Relentless Excellence® at stout.com.

Stout is a trade name for Stout Risius Ross, LLC, Stout Advisors SA, Stout Bluepeak Asia Ltd., Stout GmbH, MB e Associati S.r.l., Stout Park Ltd, and Stout Capital, LLC, a FINRA-registered broker­dealer and SIPC member firm. The terms "Stout" or the "firm" refer to one or more of these legally separate and independent advisory practices.

About Vantage Point Advisors

Vantage Point Advisors is a leading provider of business valuation services for tax reporting & compliance, financial reporting, transaction advisory, fairness & solvency opinions, litigation support, and other business advisory services. Vantage Point Advisors was founded in 2005 and currently has team members in San Diego, Irvine, Seattle, Portland, Salt Lake City, Dallas-Ft. Worth, and Greenwich, CT.

