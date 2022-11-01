Power Rogers Earns Top Spot in Chicago Lawyer Magazine's 2022 Settlement Survey

Chicago-based firm Power Rogers LLP earned the No. 1 spot in Chicago Lawyer Magazine's annual Settlements Report.

CHICAGO, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Rogers has proven once again why it is one of the most respected personal injury law firms in the country.

For the 12th time in 13 years, Power Rogers earned the No. 1 spot in Chicago Lawyer Magazine's annual Settlement Survey.

Founding Partner Joseph A. Power, Jr., also received the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award from the JVR Awards for Trial Lawyer Excellence.

No. 1 Firm in Most Dollars Earned For Its Clients

Each year, Chicago Lawyer publishes an issue featuring its highly anticipated law firm rankings, which are based on settlements reported to the Jury Verdict Reporter during a cycle that runs from August 1st through July 31st. This year's report highlighted a total of 393 settlements valued at $500,000 or more and totaled more than $1.16 billion in recovered compensation.

In the 2022 JVR Settlements Report, Power Rogers was ranked as the No. 1 firm of 101 law firms that made Chicago Lawyer's final cut. Some highlights about this achievement:

This was the 12 th time in 13 years that Power Rogers claimed to No. 1 spot in Chicago Lawyer 's annual Settlements Report.

Power Rogers recovered more than $187 million in compensation for its clients during the 2022 reporting cycle - $77 million more than its closest competitor .

The firm obtained 32 settlements valued at $500,000 or more during this year's reporting cycle.

Power Rogers also secured the No. 1 largest settlement in the past year – a $50 million recovery for a plaintiff who sustained severe burns and amputations in a tree-trimming accident.

Individual Attorney Recognition

In addition to the firm's continued recognition as one of Chicago's leading trial practices in most dollars earned, several attorneys at Power Rogers were selected for individual distinction.

This includes Firm Partner and Co-Founder Joseph A. Power Jr., who was awarded the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award as part of the annual JVR Awards for Trial Lawyer Excellence. This is one of our legal community's most prestigious accolades and it serves as a testament to Power's exceptional career as a plaintiffs' trial attorney, his unwavering commitment to his clients, and his respect in the legal community at large.

Chicago's Premier Civil Trial Law Firm

Power Rogers is a nationally recognized Plaintiff's Personal Injury Law Firm with a roster of highly respected and accomplished trial attorneys. In addition to continued recognition in ranking publications such as Chicago Lawyer's Leading Lawyers report, The Best Lawyers in America, and Super Lawyers, several of the firm's attorneys have been inducted into prominent organizations such as the Inner Circle of Advocates, the American Board of Trial Advocates, and the Society of Trial Lawyers.

As Chicago's premier personal injury law firm, Power Rogers' track record includes multiple record-setting verdicts and settlements and more than $5 billion in recoveries in serious personal injury and wrongful death cases ranging from trucking accidents to medical malpractice, product liability, premises liability, and more. Most recently, the firm was appointed to represent the State of Illinois as Special Assistant Attorneys General in a civil suit against Monsanto over the environmental and health effects associated with its production of polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs.

For more information, visit: www.powerrogers.com .

