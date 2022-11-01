Birthday Club
Mazda Reports October Sales Results

Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total October sales of 25,319 vehicles, an increase of 29.7 percent compared to October 2021. Year-to-date sales totaled 240,710 vehicles; a decrease of 17.8 percent compared to the same time last year. With 26 selling days in October, compared to 27 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 34.7 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

(PRNewswire)

CPO sales totaled 4,424 vehicles in October, a decrease of 16 percent compared to October 2021.

Sales Highlights

  • Best-ever October sales of CX-30 with 6,666 vehicles sold.
  • Best-ever October sales of CX-9 with 3,391 vehicles sold.

Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported October sales of 4,057 vehicles, a decrease of 16.1 percent compared to October last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 23.1 percent, with 44,068 vehicles sold.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported October sales of 5,623 vehicles, an increase of 27.3 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 1.3 percent, with 36,878 vehicles sold.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, and Mexico through approximately 780 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario, and operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at News.MazdaUSA.com.

Follow MNAO's social media channels through Twitter and Instagram at @MazdaUSA and Facebook at Facebook.com/MazdaUSA.












Month-To-Date


Year-To-Date













October

October

YOY %

% MTD


October

October

YOY %

% MTD



2022

2021

Change

DSR


2022

2021

Change

DSR












Mazda3

2,778

2,514

10.5 %

14.8 %


22,758

33,133

(31.3) %

(31.3) %


   Mazda 3 Sdn

1,390

1,037

34.0 %

39.2 %


9828

18,849

(47.9) %

(47.9) %


   Mazda 3 HB

1,388

1,477

(6.0) %

(2.4) %


12930

14,284

(9.5) %

(9.5) %












Mazda6

0

815

(100.0) %

(100.0) %


335

15,086

(97.8) %

(97.8) %












MX-5 Miata

413

492

(16.1) %

(12.8) %


4,984

10,100

(50.7) %

(50.7) %


   MX-5 

204

180

13.3 %

17.7 %


1956

3,964

(50.7) %

(50.7) %


   MXR

209

312

(33.0) %

(30.4) %


3028

6,136

(50.7) %

(50.7) %












CX-3

-

1

-

-


-

5,100

-

-


CX-30

6,666

3,147

111.8 %

120.0 %


44053

50,621

(13.0) %

(13.0) %


CX-5

9,441

10,147

(7.0) %

(3.4) %


125390

147,454

(15.0) %

(15.0) %


CX-9

3,391

2,373

42.9 %

48.4 %


26860

31,172

(13.8) %

(13.8) %


CX-50

2,630

0

#DIV/0!

#DIV/0!


16006

0

#DIV/0!

#DIV/0!


MX-30

0

30

(100.0) %

(100.0) %


324

65

398.5 %

398.5 %












CARS

3,191

3,821

(16.5) %

(13.3) %


28,077

58,319

(51.9) %

(51.9) %


TRUCKS

22,128

15,698

41.0 %

46.4 %


212,633

234,413

(9.3) %

(9.3) %













TOTAL

25,319

19,519

29.7 %

34.7 %


240,710

292,732

(17.8) %

(17.8) %






















*Selling Days

26

27




255

255














Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, Calif., and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through nearly 700 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at www.mazdausamedia.com. (PRNewsFoto/Mazda North American Operations) (PRNewsfoto/MAZDA NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS)(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mazda-reports-october-sales-results-301664890.html

SOURCE Mazda North American Operations

