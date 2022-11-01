Luxardo Espresso Liqueur Makes Its U.S. Debut

Italy's Premier Liqueur Producer Releases its Latest Artisanal Liqueur to Authentically Create True Italian Espresso Cocktails

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Luxardo, Italy's preeminent artisanal liqueur producer known for creating essential ingredients for modern and classic cocktails, introduces Luxardo Espresso Liqueur: a traditional Italian liqueur obtained from a selected variety of fine coffee sourced from around the world. Italy takes its reputation as the world capital of coffee rather seriously. As the inventors of espresso, they understand that an espresso-based drink – when made well, can change everything. With the Espresso Martini dominating cocktail menus from coast to coast, the opportunity was ripe to introduce Luxardo Espresso Liqueur to the U.S. – elevating the experience in true Italian fashion.

Luxardo Espresso Liqueur puts the tradition back into this year's most popular drink in the U.S., the Espresso Martini. Tasting notes contain dark chocolate and bitter espresso aroma, a bold and rich espresso flavor with hints of sweet vanilla. Luxardo Espresso Liqueur perfectly crafts an elevated espresso cocktail or is fitting for a sweet after-dinner treat neat or on the rocks.

"Much like the heritage of the espresso in Italian culture, Luxardo holds a legacy in Italian artisanal spirits that spans more than 200 years," said Matteo Luxardo, Export Director for Luxardo. "At Luxardo, we are excited to launch Luxardo Espresso Liqueur with deep Italian roots that are essential for crafting cocktails that are highly celebrated in American culture."

Imported by Hotaling & Co., Luxardo Espresso Liqueur contains 137 mg of caffeine per ounce of liqueur and has a unique deep rich brown hue complimented by the taste of dark chocolate and bold espresso notes. It is an all-natural product with no added coloring agents and is the latest innovation in Luxardo's growing portfolio. Luxardo Espresso Liqueur has an SRP of $24.99 for a 750 ml bottle and will be available nationwide and at www.luxardousa.com this November.

"Most products offered in this category are coffee-based liqueurs, which means your Espresso Martini likely won't have that rich vein of espresso flavor," said Brian Radics, Chief Marketing Officer of Hotaling & Co. "Luxardo is the quintessential Italian brand to perfectly craft an espresso liqueur for an authentic, ultra-premium tasting Espresso Martini. We believe consumers and bartenders will find new indulgence in sophisticated espresso-based cocktails with Luxardo Espresso Liqueur."

About Luxardo

LUXARDO® is Italy's premier liqueur producer, creating essential ingredients for modern and classic cocktails. Founded in 1821 by Girolamo Luxardo, the company is still family-owned and managed by the sixth generation of the Luxardo Family. Based in Torreglia, located in the Veneto Region in northeastern Italy, the Luxardo Family cultivates around 30,000 of their exclusive Marasca Cherry trees, a proprietary varietal of sour cherries. For more information, please visit http://www.hotalingandco.com/brand/luxardo.

About Hotaling & Co.

Hotaling & Co., the leading San Francisco distiller & importer, creates, curates, and builds artisanal brands of unmatched character and quality. Hotaling & Co., originally named Anchor Distilling Company, was established in 1993 and is credited with releasing America's first craft whiskey (Old Potrero) and American craft gin (Junipero Gin) after Prohibition. In 2010, Anchor Distilling Company was sold to a business partnership that included Tony Foglio and London's oldest wine and spirit merchant, Berry Bros. & Rudd and began expanding to incorporate a collection of super-premium artisanal spirits imported from around the world. In 2017, Anchor Distilling became Hotaling & Co. The new name is a nod to one of Anchor Distilling's most beloved small batch whiskies (Old Potrero Hotaling's Whiskey) and to the San Francisco legend A.P. Hotaling, who came out West during the Gold Rush and quickly became one of the most reputable spirits dealers in the country. Today, Hotaling & Co. celebrates exciting growth and achievements; marking its 29th year of distilling and its 12th year of commercially uniting likeminded distillers from around the world to share the passion and raise the bar.

Hotaling & Co.'s portfolio includes Luxardo Liqueurs & Cherries, Nikka Whisky, Junipero Gin, HINE Cognac, Convite Mezcal, Kavalan Whisky, Denizen Rum, HIRSCH Selected Whiskeys, Writers' Tears Whiskey, Old Pulteney Whisky, Speyburn Whisky, Balblair Whisky, Arran Whisky, Old Potrero Rye Whiskey, and more. Visit www.HotalingandCo.com for a full list of brands.

