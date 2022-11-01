Expanding Opportunities Strengthens TACenergy Northeast Management Ranks

Matthew Harrison Joins TACenergy In Its Brockton, Mass. Office As General Manager

BOSTON , Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TACenergy, one of the nation's largest wholesale fuel sales companies headquartered in Dallas, Texas announced the appointment and transition of Matthew Harrison to the role of General Manager for the company's Northeast region. With the ongoing market changes and company growth across New England and the entire Northeast region, Harrison was hired to fortify the TACenergy position in the market, strengthen the team and look to the future, continuing to support suppliers and customers from Maine to New Jersey.

Bostonian Matthew Harrison Moves To Leadership Role with TACenergy Northeast Region

Taking on the leadership role for the Northeast region of TACenergy, Harrison brings over 15 years of industry sales experience in both the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions where he grew his career managing unbranded fuel sales and marketing for a leading terminal operator/distributor headquartered in the greater Boston area. "I look forward to joining a strong and well-established team and highly regarded group of fuel sales specialists at TACenergy", said Harrison.

Fred Sloan, Chief Operating Officer of TACenergy shared, "The evolving growth and opportunities of the New England petroleum market have allowed us to expand the local regional leadership. With Matt's proven industry experience coupled with the years of market knowledge of the current team, including Millie Platenik, Wayne Saven and Jay Reynolds, the TACenergy Northeast region will continue to set the standard for service and sales for existing and new customers." Continuing their focus on New England markets, Platenik, Saven and Reynolds deliver the highest level of customer service to meet CEO, Greg Arnold's vision for the company to provide the 'best service and experience in the industry.'

Platenik confirmed, "I am excited to have Matthew join and take us to the next level. I can keep my focus on the New England customer base I have grown for the past couple of decades while Matthew will help us grow business throughout the entire Northeast and show our customers the true passion we have for the fuel business."

Harrison will officially make his first appearance with the TACenergy leadership team next week as the new TACenergy Northeast General Manager at the Annual Fall Conference for SIGMA: America's Leading Fuel Marketers national trade association.

About TACenergy

TACenergy, a Dallas, Texas-based wholesale distributor of refined petroleum products is supported by 14 regional offices, one of the nation's largest supply networks and over 100 employees across the 48 lower United States. Delivering customer value through customized fuel management programs, a 24/7 Supply & Logistics call center and a commitment to efficiency and accuracy, TACenergy exceeds industry standards to create sustainable growth. Annual volume exceeds two-and-a-half billion gallons for seven-and-a-half billion dollars in revenue. Ultimately, it's the company associates and their passion for service that sets TACenergy apart.

Learn more about TACenergy, at www.tacenergy.com. Don't Just Buy Fuel. Fuel Your Future.

