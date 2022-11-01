ePlus Expands Credit Facility

Increase to $425 Million Enhances ePlus' Working Capital Financing Capacity

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news ) a leading provider of technology and financing solutions, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiaries ePlus Technology, inc., ePlus Technology Services, inc. and SLAIT Consulting, LLC (collectively, the "Borrowers") recently entered into an amendment to their credit agreement with their lenders (the "Lenders") for which Wells Fargo Commercial Distribution Finance Corporation ("WFCDF") acts as administrative agent. The credit facility, as modified by the amendment, consists of a discretionary senior secured floorplan facility in favor of the Borrowers in the aggregate principal amount of up to $425 million, an increase from $375 million, together with a sublimit for a discretionary senior secured revolving credit facility for up to $150 million, an increase from $100 million. In addition, the amendment converted all of the Borrower's loans from the Lenders based on a LIBOR rate to a Term SOFR rate.

"We are pleased with the continued support by WFCDF and our Lenders. The increase and adjustments to our credit facility will allow us to continue to facilitate our customers' digital transformation with our leading security, cloud, data center, networking, collaboration solutions and services," said Elaine Marion, chief financial officer.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus has an unwavering and relentless focus on leveraging technology to create inspired and transformative business outcomes for its customers. Offering a robust portfolio of solutions, as well as a full set of consultative and managed services across the technology spectrum, ePlus has proudly achieved more than 30 years of success, carrying customers forward through adversity, rapidly changing environments, and other obstacles. ePlus is a trusted advisor, bringing expertise, credentials, talent and a thorough understanding of innovative technologies, spanning security, cloud, data center, networking, collaboration and emerging solutions, to organizations across all industry segments. With complete lifecycle management services and flexible payment solutions, ePlus' associates are focused on cultivating positive customer experiences and are dedicated to their craft, harnessing new knowledge while applying decades of proven experience. ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with offices in the United States, UK, Europe, and Asia‐Pacific. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email info@eplus.com. Connect with ePlus on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

